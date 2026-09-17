The Great Reset Will Change Everything



Dr Vernon Coleman







Note: The following extract is taken from Vernon Coleman’s new book entitled `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should Be Afraid.’



None of the apparently stupid or incompetent things being done these days are a result of stupidity or incompetence. There are no coincidences. All the bad things that are happening – the energy problems, the food and water shortages, the unavailability of decent health care, the deterioration in education, the terrible transport systems, the appalling policing and decline of the justice systems – they are all deliberate. The wars that are devastating the world were planned. They are designer wars. And although it may not always be immediately obvious, they are all part of the plan to take us further into the Great Reset – an insane paradigm, conceived and promoted by a cabal of conspirators; a paradigm that no one in the world has ever voted for. The conspirators behind the Great Reset don’t want us to travel. And they want most of us to die – as quickly as possible. It is no exaggeration to describe the proponents of the Great Reset as truly evil, wicked conspirators.



This book describes how the treacherous King Charles III of England, a bunch of reconstituted Nazis and the fascist World Economic Forum are conspiring to take over the world, create a global depression and kill several billion people. This is a book about a real, practical conspiracy, the world’s biggest ever fraud and global genocide. And in the book I describe how you and I have been betrayed by our governments. King Charles III of England became the official patron of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset which was quietly launched in June 2020 – while most people were terrified of the fake covid pandemic and busy trying to stay sane in an insane world. Just what gave Charles the idea that he, still claiming to be the Defender of the Faith (though slightly ‘updated’ to Protector of the Faith in what he regards as multi faith Britain), had the right to join up with his fellow billionaires to create a high level political conspiracy, with the aim of changing our world from top to bottom and taking control of every aspect of our lives, is a mystery. Charles and his heir are, however, perfect examples of a corrupt and venal aristocracy who will do anything to become richer and more powerful and who patently do not care one jot for the citizens they claim to rule. At a time when the country was slowly but inexorably sliding into bankruptcy, billionaire Charles demanded a hugely expensive coronation (costing around £250 million) and also initially demanded that every British citizen swore allegiance to him (out loud) during his coronation. His arrogance did not go down well with an electorate who still like to think of themselves as free men and women rather than as serfs. Those who claim that the existence of the Great Reset is merely a conspiracy theory may like to remind themselves that Charles III is patron of that conspiracy theory.



Charles is paid (and paid very well) to be a figurehead. That’s his job. He is employed to open things, to pretend to plant trees and to wave at crowds of people clutching little union jacks. That’s his job, just as it was his mother’s job. But he has always wanted political power and has, throughout his life, attempted to interfere with governments. Now, cut out of political life (royals are not even entitled to vote at elections) he has joined the World Economic Forum’s campaign for a massive change in the way the world is run. How he thinks this ambition can be reconciled with his status as a figurehead is another mystery. Although he himself has German origins (the family name was Saxe-Coburg-Gotha until it was sensibly changed to Windsor) he should remember what happened to King John and various other unpopular monarchs in English history.



Why do these people (who have little or no understanding about how the electorate really live and virtually no understanding of national culture) believe they are entitled to reorganise the world to suit their own malignant motives? Why, I wonder, did our appalling King ally himself so closely with an organisation which (as I showed in my book ‘Their Terrifying Plan’) has strong links with the Nazi party? Maybe we should not be surprised at this. Given the enthusiasm of his grandfather’s brother (Edward VIII) for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party this is perhaps not as surprising as it might first appear. For the record, Schwab (the founder of the WEF) has a paternal link with the Nazi Party, and the WEF is linked to the Bilderbergers (created by a Nazi). It is difficult to dismiss all these links with the Nazi party as entirely coincidental and an organisation which intends to change the way the world is run, and to change the way we lead our lives, must expect to be scrutinised rather carefully. Naturally, however, the bought-and-paid for mainstream media has never investigated the WEF and, bizarrely, denies that the Great Reset exists.



The chairman of the second Davos meeting of the WEF was supposed to be Herman J. Abs who had to cancel at the last minute but this gives us a clear insight into the background of the WEF. As I explain in my book The Shocking History of the EU, Abs was a bank director who helped Hitler enormously by forcibly purchasing Jewish banks at low prices. The money was then used to build the Nazi war machine. During the Second World War, Abs was a member of a secret group formed in 1943 and known as the Committee for Foreign Economic Affairs – a group of bankers and businessmen who met to discuss Germany’s future after the end of the War.



After the War, a friend of his, Charles Gunston of the Bank of England, asked Abs to help rebuild German banking – though Abs had been arrested as a war criminal and sentenced to death in his absence. Gunston worked for the Bank of England as the manager of the German desk and was a senior official in the British occupational authority after the War. Gunston cared nothing about the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis. All he wanted to do was to help rebuild the German banks. To this end he recruited Abs who was high on a list of Nazi officials wanted for war crimes. Gunston protected Abs to help Germany rebuild its banking system ready to continue Hitler’s work. Thanks to help from his friends at the Bank of England, Abs was not executed or even imprisoned, and by 1948, he was deputy head of the Reconstruction Loan Corporation and President of the Bank Deutsche Lander. Unbelievably, it was then Abs who decided which German companies should receive the billions of dollars provided as Marshall Aid. And for decades afterwards, Abs had a powerful role in Germany. He was one of a number of former Nazis who helped create the organisation which became the European Union. Until the mid-1990s, Abs was chairman of the Deutsche Bank and his Nazi background was ignored. The Independent, a British newspaper, described Abs as the outstanding German banker of his time and quietly ignored his work with IG Farben and Kontinental-Ol, where he had knowingly employed slave labour in the concentration camps. Nor did they mention the money he had helped steal from Jewish people and banks. And this was the man Schwab asked to chair the second Davos meeting of his new organisation. It has frequently been rumoured that Schwab’s father was a Nazi who was an associate of Hitler but, of course, the fact checkers deny this.



The honorary sponsor of the third Davos meeting in 1973 was Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (a former Nazi and the founder of the Bilderberger meetings) and the Commission of the European Communities ‘renewed its patronage’. An Italian industrialist delivered a speech summarising The Limits of Growth, a book that had been commissioned by the Club of Rome and published in 1972. Participants drafted a code of ethics based on Klaus Schwab’s stakeholder concept.



It was clear early on that the WEF was very close to the European Commission of the EU with two meetings held at the European Commission in Brussels. There is a section dealing with the WEF, including its formation, in my book Their Terrifying Plan which I hope you will read.



***



Why has no one noticed that the Bank for International Settlements, the world’s leading central bank, seems to have connections with all these people who are behind the Great Reset?



The BIS was, of course, the semi-official bank for the Nazis during World War II. (Please read the section on the BIS in my book Their Terrifying Plan.) Is it yet another coincidence that blond Donald Trump has German ancestry? (The President’s wealth originated with his German paternal grandfather Friedrich Trump.) Just where does the conspiracy begin and where does it end? The lies have been carefully prepared by experts and they have been sold to the public for many years. The result is that those trying to share truths will be dismissed as paranoid or simply insane. ***



Neither Charles nor the rest of the conspirators at the World Economic Forum has ever stood on a platform asking for votes for the Great Reset. Arrogant, entitled and wicked beyond comprehension they have simply given themselves the right to destroy everything which has been built up over centuries and to replace our cultures, our democratically created laws and mores with their own brand of government – a unique melding of fascism and communism – and to do this in less than a generation. The conspirators have weaponised everything they can lay their hands on and pollute. ***



The Great Reset will, they promise, give us a world in which ‘we own nothing and are happy’. (In the same way that people who have had frontal lobal lobotomies are ‘happy’.)



I do not recognise Charles as my king and consider him more of a traitor than any of his ancestors, including Nazi supporter Edward VIII who was lucky not to find himself arrested before or during World War II.



The secret billionaire conspirators, aided by the ‘yes, sir, no, sir, three bags full’ politicians they’ve put in place as presidents, prime ministers and ministers, and the craven journalists and commentators they’ve bought, maintain the myth that all the bad stuff that is happening is accidental, bad luck or a result of incompetence or carelessness and are determined to ‘own’ every one of us. According to Charles, the Great Reset will ‘rebuild, redesign, reinvigorate and rebalance our world’. Did you ever ask Charles and his fellow billionaire traitors to change our society? Have you ever voted for King Charles and any of the traitors? Have you ever been asked to vote for their Great Reset? King Charles III of England and the rest of the British royal family have betrayed the citizens of England. Charles, an arrogant and entitled man (so entitled that we pay for a servant to put toothpaste on his toothbrush) has the use of over 300 castles, palaces, mansions and houses and has managed to merge his family’s wealth with the nation’s wealth so successfully that it would be a nightmare to try to sort out which properties belong to the royal family and which belong to the nation.



So what has the sanctimonious, self-important, greedy, entitled King of England signed us up for? (It is worth pointing out that his appointment as official patron of the Great Reset was rather lost during the absurd lockdown, mask and social distancing nonsenses of the covid fraud).



The Great Reset is about taking away our freedom and changing just about every aspect of our lives. It is about persuading us to be fearful and guilty, and about persuading us that we must change our lives because everything that has gone wrong is our fault and so we must pay the price. It is a pity, perhaps, that one of the proposed changes does not include getting rid of the royal family. Harry and Meghan, the King and Queen of Distraction, Hypocrisy and Entitlement have turned the royal family into a cross between a bad reality TV show and a cheap soap opera, and the country would be better without the entire family. Harry’s demanding that the nation provide his security, even though he noisily left the royal family and official public service, has enraged millions and turned even diehard royalists against the monarchy. The £5 million a year it would cost taxpayers to provide Harry with the security to which he considers himself entitled would pay for 100 nurses for the National Health Service (NHS). Harry and Meghan claim to dislike the royal family but they cling to their titles (which are all they have to differentiate themselves from other media hopefuls) with extraordinary tenacity. They want to be private and complain about press intrusion but they constantly release photos of themselves. Flying in a private jet from the US to the UK was probably not a good look for a self-proclaimed eco-warrior but it was doubtless more comfortable than travelling with the hoi polloi.



We desperately need to rid ourselves of the entire royal family. If Britain needs someone to open Parliament occasionally, or to wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony, then the nation could organise a weekly prize draw with the winner being appointed Monarch for the day. ***



Without public discussion or debate, and certainly without any electoral mandate, the supporters of the Great Reset are ensuring that the Great Reset is here. Look at it this way: if the conspirators were trying to destroy the world we know, they couldn’t do a better job than they’re currently doing. No one could possibly be as stupid as our political leaders appear to be unless they were doing it all on purpose. ***



Taken from `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should be Afraid’ by Vernon Coleman



The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2026