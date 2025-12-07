Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SG-M's avatar
SG-M
17h

One contented man .... one greedy worm and an enterprising restauranteur, a satisfying menage a troi but divorce was on the menu. Individual quirks are are hard to find and this story is very much a part of our disapearing world. I imagine we'll end up at the place where all the 'odd socks' go!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JacqNSW's avatar
JacqNSW
14h

Tapeworm & Fashions Remedies. History & Current

During the Elizabethan Era - mid 1550s to 1660, Ladies used to feed themselves tapeworm eggs to assist with weight loss, so they could be trussed up in their stiffened by reed and whale bones, into the 'trendy' corset that provided the 'required' hour glass figure with flattened breasts.

No wonder these ladies were frail and fainted more often than not and were given 'smelling salts' to recover consciousness and they always had a handkerchief to dab their nose.

These 'trendy' corsets: created deformaties to the spinal column, ribcage and damaged internal organs and I daresay damaged breasts.

All above for a fashion trend. Present Fashion Trend Remedy: Fools get injected with the Pharma Drug Cartel Corporation's Drug of Choice - Ozempic!

Smelling Salts - made up of ammonia or ammonium compounds. Inhailed Effects: temporarily increases the heart rate. When used often, causes damage to nose, throats and lungs.

These days, smelling salts are used by Athletes. Why:

Athletes have increasingly turned to them for quick bursts of energy and focus. According to a survey by the Sports Medicine Australia, about 30% of athletes in contact sports reported using smelling salts, raising eyebrows among health experts and regulators alike.

Smelling Salts used for performance to entertain the crowds.

Hhmmm, reminds me of the Roman Emporers that requested the common people to be entertained as spectators by Lions and Christians in the Roman Amphitheatres/Arenas.

Whereas, the Emporer's unspoken message to the common people was "I control you. Do Not cross my path, otherwise you shall be the next entertainer."

Therefore: Are the Pharma Drug Cartel Corporations the New Emporers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Vernon Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture