There’s a widespread assumption that people are living much longer. Not true. The fallacy was created because infant mortality in the 19th century was very high. If half the population dies at 80 and the other half dies at 0, the average lifespan will be 40. Today, few babies die so life expectancy seems much higher.

Discount infant mortality and there isn’t much difference between life expectancy now and 100 years ago. Indeed, life expectancy (especially for women) is currently falling.

The myth is , however, being used by the conspirators as a reason for killing off the elderly. There are campaigns now for the elderly to be euthanised at 70 or 75. (Most of the campaigning is by younger folk who’ll change their minds as they age.)

A WEF contributor has suggested elderly Japanese should commit mass suicide by disembowelment. A U.K. commentator wants euthanasia vans picking up the old as they have birthdays. Words such as “duty” and “responsibility” are used.

It’s to get rid of the elderly that countries are desperate to bring in death by doctor schemes - State endorsed suicide.

The conspirators want to decide who lives and who dies. After the elderly come the sick, the disabled, the depressed and the unemployed.

But it’s the elderly who are currently targeted. And ageism is today’s most dangerous -ism. It’s far deadlier than sexism or racism.

It’s really all about money, of course.

Governments can’t afford the pensions they’ve promised to pay (mainly to State employees) and so killing the elderly is a priority. It’s specialist depopulation. And it’s coming fast.

There are other solutions, of course.

Avoiding unnecessary and costly wars would help.

VC

www.vernoncoleman.com