The Real Mary Rose
Sep 29

Thank you for posting this, Dr. Coleman. I have been a sepsis "paranoid" for quite a few years now. It is a horrible way to die, and some that survive have been mangled and deformed almost beyond recognition. I recall that during the Covid Hoax when they really wanted to scare us, they'd put what was obviously sepsis deaths in the public eye and blame Covid. Say what? Completely different symptoms. Didn't matter, the goal was to scare us - and possibly transfer sepsis symptoms to Covid so that "everything is Covid" (which is also true now if you notice).

So there was a stage actor who had "Covid" for months (sure) and lost some limbs before dying. Obviously, sepsis. He was young, like 40.

I lost a friend to sepsis in March 2020 (coincidentally) also. She had suffered for months. She had had to have her heart stent replaced and all sorts of things, languished in the hospital all that time. She begged for vitamin C infusions (she was very savvy with naturopath and homepathic remedies) and they refused. A horrible, needless death.

Since then, I have had sepsis on the radar along with the Covid Hoax.

Another cause of sepsis might be that hospitals themselves have created superbugs by overuse of stuff like hand sanitizer. This is from a friend of mine who was a nurse for 35 years. She said that the hospitals know that this is the case (sanitizer overuse creates superbugs) but that they are not interested in stopping the practice.

Fritz Freud
Sep 29

A long time ago I understood that Doctors have given out Antibiotics like candy in a shot.

That resulted in resistant Superbugs and inefficiency in Antibiotic treatment.

And that was the effort behind it... to create the basic superbug.

Resistant to any available medicine.

