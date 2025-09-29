Sepsis used to be relatively rare. Today it’s a major cause of death. And growing globally.

In the U.K. in 2023 there were 4276 deaths from sepsis. Before that the annual death total was around 2000.

Then suddenly - whooomph.

In 2024 there were 48,000 preventable deaths from sepsis in the U.K.

And it’s going up. How many will die this year?

I don’t know, nor does anyone. But it’ll be more.

And of course it’s a global problem.

These are deaths of young people as well as old.

It’s another genocide.

Why is happening?

Easy to explain.

The medical establishment has decided that antibiotics cause global warming.

(They’ve made the same absurd decision about a lot of other drugs.)

So idiot, obedient doctors (the pro vaxxers) don’t give antibiotics until it’s too late.

There’s no logical reason for this stupid, wicked behaviour but too many doctors have been bought and will do anything to maintain their easy well paid lifestyle.

So , obediently, they don’t prescribe antibiotics.

And people are dying. In huge numbers. It’s genocide. Mass murder.

Bet the MSM didn’t mention this. Bet your friendly media health person didn’t mention it.

You need to know the early signs of sepsis.

Get help early if you spot the signs.

VC

