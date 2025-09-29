Sepsis used to be relatively rare. Today it’s a major cause of death. And growing globally.
In the U.K. in 2023 there were 4276 deaths from sepsis. Before that the annual death total was around 2000.
Then suddenly - whooomph.
In 2024 there were 48,000 preventable deaths from sepsis in the U.K.
And it’s going up. How many will die this year?
I don’t know, nor does anyone. But it’ll be more.
And of course it’s a global problem.
These are deaths of young people as well as old.
It’s another genocide.
Why is happening?
Easy to explain.
The medical establishment has decided that antibiotics cause global warming.
(They’ve made the same absurd decision about a lot of other drugs.)
So idiot, obedient doctors (the pro vaxxers) don’t give antibiotics until it’s too late.
There’s no logical reason for this stupid, wicked behaviour but too many doctors have been bought and will do anything to maintain their easy well paid lifestyle.
So , obediently, they don’t prescribe antibiotics.
And people are dying. In huge numbers. It’s genocide. Mass murder.
Bet the MSM didn’t mention this. Bet your friendly media health person didn’t mention it.
You need to know the early signs of sepsis.
Get help early if you spot the signs.
VC
Thank you for posting this, Dr. Coleman. I have been a sepsis "paranoid" for quite a few years now. It is a horrible way to die, and some that survive have been mangled and deformed almost beyond recognition. I recall that during the Covid Hoax when they really wanted to scare us, they'd put what was obviously sepsis deaths in the public eye and blame Covid. Say what? Completely different symptoms. Didn't matter, the goal was to scare us - and possibly transfer sepsis symptoms to Covid so that "everything is Covid" (which is also true now if you notice).
So there was a stage actor who had "Covid" for months (sure) and lost some limbs before dying. Obviously, sepsis. He was young, like 40.
I lost a friend to sepsis in March 2020 (coincidentally) also. She had suffered for months. She had had to have her heart stent replaced and all sorts of things, languished in the hospital all that time. She begged for vitamin C infusions (she was very savvy with naturopath and homepathic remedies) and they refused. A horrible, needless death.
Since then, I have had sepsis on the radar along with the Covid Hoax.
Another cause of sepsis might be that hospitals themselves have created superbugs by overuse of stuff like hand sanitizer. This is from a friend of mine who was a nurse for 35 years. She said that the hospitals know that this is the case (sanitizer overuse creates superbugs) but that they are not interested in stopping the practice.
A long time ago I understood that Doctors have given out Antibiotics like candy in a shot.
That resulted in resistant Superbugs and inefficiency in Antibiotic treatment.
And that was the effort behind it... to create the basic superbug.
Resistant to any available medicine.