Since my first books The Medicine Men in 1975, and Paper Doctors in 1977, I have steadfastly argued that the drug industry and the medical establishment have been wrong to try to take responsibility for the slight and questionable improvements in health which have occurred in the last century or so. The improvements were social rather than pharmaceutical and it was better food, cleaner water, better sewage etc which made the difference. Snow and Chadwick were the heroes. The evidence proves without doubt that vaccines have done infinitely more harm than good. The very modest improvement in average life expectancy is almost entirely thanks to lower infant mortality rates produced by better housing, hygiene etc.

The big modern fraud is to pretend that medicine is a science. It is not. When practised well it primarily an art. Instinct and intuition play a greater part than science.

One of the most outrageous claims is that the peer review system has helped medicine develop. The peer review system is a hoax, a fraud, a con trick. The peer review system allows scientists to review one another’s work and to praise the work of their chums and to condemn the work of their enemies. It is akin to the way that authors praise the books of their chums in the literary pages, expecting a lovely review of their own work in return.

Medical science is just a tower built of one fraud on top of another.. Let us hear no more talk of the peer review system being of value. It is not. Many people have been tricked into arguing that only peer reviewed papers are of value. Those who believe this are naive or foolish. Medicine is far more corrupt than you can imagine.

Incidentally, these notes on Substack are short summaries which I type on an iPad. They are intended as pointers to hidden truths. I have never connected my computer to the internet for obvious reasons. If you want more background information it’s all in my books. Or simply subscribe to a few good medical libraries. Or build one!

