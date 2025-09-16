Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Kozar's avatar
Leon Kozar
Sep 16

And when it's not your doctor, it's the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Will's avatar
Will
Sep 16

GREAT TO SEE A DOCTOR NOT HYPING HIS BOOKS,BUT SAYING THEY CAN BE BOUGHT CHEAP ,USED OR EVEN FREE IN A LIBRARY- THESE ARE TRUE DOCTORS- MEDICAL SALVATION SHOULD BE FOR THE POOR,TOO.

WELL DONE, DR C...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture