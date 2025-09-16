The person most likely to kill you is your doctor. Or, now that they prescribe and perform surgery, your nurse.

You knew this, of course.

If you compile a list of the people who kill then doctors are so far ahead of everyone else that it’s shocking.

Motorists and criminals kill retail. Doctors kill wholesale. By the million.

Doctors now kill as many people as cancer, heart disease or strokes. Maybe more. Certainly not less.

Doctors kill by making mistakes.

Sometimes they kill by omission.

Or kill deliberately to clear a hospital bed.

Surgeons are tired or inattentive.

But mostly doctors kill with the pen or the computer keyboard.

They kill by prescribing the wrong drug or by prescribing the right drug in the wrong quantities or by prescribing the wrong mixture of drugs. Or by using inadequately tested drugs such as vaccines.

Most doctors (and nurses) are educated by drug companies. They don’t read enough. They don’t listen. They don’t read outside the usual journals - the ones packed with drug company ads. And they don’t think for themselves.

That’s why they prescribed the covid vaccine when they should have known it wouldn’t work but would kill. That’s why they believed in the laughably unsuitable PCR test.

To protect yourself you need to know things your doctor doesn’t know.

For example, understand Coleman’s First law of medicine.

“If you develop new symptoms while taking a prescription drug or other treatment then until proved otherwise assume your new symptoms are caused by the treatment.”

And here’s another thing to remember: if your doctor prescribes something new and you are already taking a drug, ask if the two drug are compatible. If the doctor doesn’t know make them look it up. Or check yourself.

