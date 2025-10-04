You have doubtless heard that the polio vaccine is now linked to the spread of polio. No secret.

But ‘‘twas ever thus.

Go way, way back.

In Tennessee, US, the number of polio victims before vaccination was 119. The year after it was compulsory was 386. In North Caroline, number before vaccination was 78. The number after the introduction of vaccination was 313.

In the US as a whole the incidence of polio went up by around 50% after vaccination was introduced. Before the vaccine the number of polio patients had been falling.

The fall in polio cases was a result of better sanitation, better housing, cleaner water, more food etc.

Millions given the polio vaccine in 1950s and 1960s may now be at risk of developing cancer. Viruses in monkey kidney tissue being the cause. Children of those vaccinated may also be at risk of cancer from that polio vaccine.

The US government was warned about this in 1956.

Guess what happened.

The lab of the doctor who made the discovery was closed.

Well they would, wouldn’t they?

Britain had millions of doses of the dangerous vaccine.

So they threw them away.

No, don’t be silly. Of course they didn’t.

They almost certainly just used the lethal vaccines.

No one knows who had those deadly vaccines.

The U.K. government destroyed the records in 1987.

So no one can sue.

What a surprise.

The enthusiasm of the world’s army of pro vaxxers is built on ignorance.

And they call me a discredited conspiracy theorist and try to silence me.

VC

Www.vernoncoleman.com