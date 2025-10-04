Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oblivion Media's avatar
Oblivion Media
3d

Even my limited medical training as a volunteer emergency attendant has taught me that vaccination is not what people think it is. My research as a historian has shocked me the extent of the lie and how universally accepted it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
3d

Just maybe everyone needs to start looking at electricity and wireless as the cause of all these illnesses. Arthur Friesberg (sp) wrote the invisible rainbow, people should read it. We are electrical beings, with all this wireless and dirty electricity no wonder there is so many sick people. Moving out of the city in a highrise where I was bombarded from 5g and dirty electricity I was having health issues....a year later I have gotten rid of most of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture