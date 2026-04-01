I love it when pro vaxxers talk about Edward Jenner (excitedly relating the story about the milk maid, the cowpox and the smallpox vaccination).

They never mention (and probably don’t know) that Jenner’s son, the one who was vaccinated, became mentally retarded and died early. (A horribly common problem with vaccines.)

Jenner didn’t vaccinate his second son.

It was after I mentioned this on a mainstream radio programme decades ago that I was banned from all mainstream broadcast media.

And of course the BBC refuses to interview anyone who dares to question vaccines and vaccination.