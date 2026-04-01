Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5d

Not surprising They don't want Us to know the truth of the matter. Thank You, Vernon, for sharing truth despite the hell They rain upon Us who do!

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Lor's avatar
Lor
5d

I shall never forgive myself for allowing my son to be damaged by his DTAP vaccine and later MMR. Something that’s ruined all of our lives and especially my son’s.

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