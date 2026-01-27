

The Truth about Germs



Dr Vernon Coleman







The most popular modern form of manipulation is to recruit the ignorant and ill-informed and use them to help spread damaging and confusing nonsense. And that is exactly what is behind the absurd notion that germs do not exist.



Vladislav Surkov, a Kremlin communications expert and advisor to Putin, was one of the originators of this manipulative trickery, and psy-op specialists everywhere now use Surkov’s techniques. The CIA uses the same technique.



The basic aim is to trick truth-tellers (invariably described as conspiracy theorists) into arguing with one another about side issues, while the real agenda plays out unnoticed. This technique has had a huge impact on all our lives and has given confused and confusing voices to bigoted and prejudiced trolls.



So, for example, there are the claims that the earth is flat, that fossil fuels don’t exist (a lie to detract from the truth which is that fossil fuels are running out - this is the main reason why they don’t want us to travel), that there is no such thing as cancer, that the very existence of nuclear power is a myth, that there are unending supplies of oil hidden away and so on and so on. There are, of course, a number of other things that the naïve, the ignorant and the misinformed people say without worrying about finding any evidence for their claims. They say that that eating hormone and drug soaked meat is good for you and (rather surprisingly perhaps) they agree with the CIA that covid originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China though the statistical evidence proves conclusively that it was simply the remarketed and weaponised standard annual flu. (The CIA want us to believe that covid originated in a laboratory so that we will accept it is a dangerous, killer infection and NOT the flu. If they can convince us it was made in a laboratory they can excuse the lockdowns and so on.)



But the most absurd and dangerous myth comes from the relatively small but exceedingly noisy group of individuals who claim (with all the wild fervour of cultists everywhere) that germs do not exist.



One common but naïve and indefensible statement is that `infectious microbes of any kind do not exist’. There is a subset cult whose members believe that viruses don’t exist but most simply claim that there are no germs. (I do suspect that some of those who advocate this nonsense are so ignorant that they think that the words `germ’ and `virus’ are synonymous.)



This absurd claim has created massive confusion, making truth-tellers as a whole a laughing stock among doctors, scientists and intelligent people. (The statement that `The anti-vaxxers don’t even believe that germs exist!’ is repeated with a sly chuckle and a knowing nodding of heads. I have not met one licensed physician or surgeon who believes in this nonsense. Not one. I suspect that many of those talking most aggressively and promoting the `there are no germs’ theory with greatest certainty have nothing more relevant than a Certificate in Fallen Leaf Management or a Diploma in Simulated Brass Rubbing.)



And that’s the point, isn’t it? The undeniable truth is that the vast majority of those promoting the idea that germs do not exist have little or no relevant medical or scientific training whatsoever. Some seem to think that their ignorance gives them a special right to lead the discussion. It never occurs to them that they are being used as pawns in a much bigger game. They have never heard of Surkov.



You can always tell a nasty cult by the fact that instead of providing evidence, the believers merely abuse those who dare to question their belief. (You’d think they’d aim their abuse at supporters of the medical establishment but curiously they don’t – preferring to target those who question the medical establishment and the drug industry. I’ve been the recipient of more than enough venom from these cultists. Two threatened to kill me and one tried to `bribe’ me to say publicly that germs don’t exist. (I have the email proof). I can only assume they want to discredit me and use me to help drag more innocents into the cult.)



The result of the abuse is that very few people dare criticise those who believe that germs don’t exist. But after a lifetime of attacks, censorship, lies, libels and abuse from drug companies and government agencies I don’t have much to lose.



Some of the most vocal, arrogant and persistent trolls who now inhabit and dominate this peculiar branch of the internet hinterland have built a pseudoscience on half-truths and misinterpretations. Some of the most vocal somehow manage to be ignorant and patronising at the same time. They have already done unprecedented amounts of damage. These cultists are not members of a harmless and slightly dotty group. They are dangerous and will take us through the horrors of net zero and into the Great Reset and a world dominated by compulsory, mass vaccinations.



These cultists are quite entitled not to believe in germs (though I wouldn’t like to eat a salad they’d prepared) but why be so dogmatic?



They have destroyed the credibility of those of us questioning the medical establishment and have done more damage to mankind than anyone else. Without their peculiar brand of pseudoscience we could by now have destroyed the pharma-medical alliance and the vaccine industry.



`I don’t mind if you don’t believe in germs,’ I said to one patronising non believer. `Just let me believe in them. I believe in the work of Snow, Semmelweiss, Lister and the inbuilt wisdom of the body.’



I have studied, and respect, the work of Fracastorius, Leeuwenhoek, Chadwick and Sir William Petty among many others but I very much doubt if this indignant cultist had even heard of these people or their work.



`No!’ he screamed in childlike rage. `You must agree with ME.’



A man who claimed to be a publisher offered to publish a number of my books in his language but made it clear that he would only do this if I would publicly state that germs don’t exist. Naturally, his crude attempt at bribery failed. I assume the plan was to discredit me. I don’t know who was behind the attempted bribe. It could have been the CIA but I rather favour the drug industry – it’s the sort of thing drug companies would do.



I wonder if he’d still not believe in germs if he saw a child screaming with otitis media or an old man dying of a chest infection which could be relieved in hours and cured in days with an appropriate antibiotic.



I wonder how these cultists explain the epidemic of sepsis now resulting from the deliberate failure of doctors to prescribe antibiotics when they are required. (Doctors have been told to reduce the prescribing of antibiotics because the use of drugs causes global warming. There is, of course, not one shred of evidence to support this very dangerous nonsense which has caused the incidence of sepsis – and sepsis deaths – to rocket.)



I wonder if the cultists who don’t believe in germs would like to be operated on by a surgeon who sharpened his knife on the sole of his boot. (That’s what surgeons used to do before germs were discovered. The patients usually died.)



The members of this cult dismiss epidemiology as if it were as unscientific as astrology. But you can’t glibly dismiss epidemiology any more than you can ignore the existence of the elephant.



Nor can you dismiss the existence of the immune system. To say there is no such thing as an immune system is as absurd as claiming that there is no such thing as a spine. The people dismissing these fundamental building blocks of medical science are as ignorant as they are arrogant and they are doing an unbelievable amount of harm.



The freedom to explore new ideas and to share them and debate them is great if you’re prepared to put in the work required to learn something first. Sadly, too many people are keen to share views which are based on nothing but prejudice and myth.



The odd thing is that the devotees of the theory that germs do not exist (most of whom have never removed an appendix let alone a stitch and who couldn’t tell you the difference between a cerebrum and a cerebellum) attack me viciously (clearly determined to silence my campaigning against the medical establishment and the drug industry) but I’ve never seen them attack establishment doctors, chiropractors, osteopaths and others who appear on mainstream media and YouTube. Instead, they follow me around like cowardly, rabid, snappy, farm dogs. I have been the biggest critic of the pharmaceutical industry for five decades but they are clearly determined to silence me in any way they can. In the distant days when I could make videos and was allowed to do interviews they never wanted to debate their views. They merely bullied and sneered.



I long ago lost count of the number of physical threats made by individuals (usually anonymous) who claim that there are no germs and that in order to prove that claim they will beat me up.



I can understand this enthusiasm to throw out every piece of traditional science and to assume that all medical science must be a lie. I’ve been pretty close to that on many occasions over the last fifty to sixty years of writing about medicine. There is no doubt that the medical establishment was long ago bought by the pharmaceutical industry.



Most of the `no germ’ cultists are enthusiastic bloggers, are still interviewed on mainstream media and, most astonishing of all, still have channels on YouTube (which long ago threw off those who question the establishment view). They are also allowed free access to social media. (I am banned from accessing YouTube or social media because of my attacks on the establishment.)



The celebrity world of social media has created and given voices to vast armies of people who have no medical or scientific training and no real understanding of the many subjects on which they claim to be expert, but who freely make absurd statements and viciously attack anyone whose views (based on learning and understanding) they find objectionable. They never enter into debate because they know that their ignorance will be exposed if they do. I believe that they are manipulated by the security services who have good reason to support the cult and who know that the war against the conspiracy can most easily be destroyed by the exaggerated enthusiasm of those who are members of cults such as this and who can be manipulated into attacking the genuine truth-tellers.



The claims of many of these individuals are usually devoid of any attempt to offer a solid, scientific explanation for their ideas. Most have never treated an infection, struggled to find an appropriate antibiotic or dealt with a real epidemic. None seem to realise that the germs they claim don’t exist have been seen and examined. Even viruses can be viewed under an electron microscope. (I’ve seen them.) And yet they suddenly know enough to be patronising and superior. For example, one enthusiast claimed that headaches are not infectious and so why should we believe that chickenpox, measles or the flu might be transmitted by infection. The obvious point that measles, etc., spread quickly from person to person, suggesting some element of communicability, whereas headaches are solitary diseases, is lost on them. The flu will spread through a family, an office or a school but headaches do not. I have never heard of mothers organising headache parties so that their children will all get their headaches over and done with.



One of the commonest illnesses requiring a GP to visit at night is a childhood ear infection. I used to carry starter doses of antibiotics in my black bag so that I could give parents medication immediately. The crying child would be asleep and half way better before I got home.



Those parents who have been convinced that germs do not exist are now confused and won’t take their child to hospital. (In the UK, GPs work part time and no longer visit patients at home.)



The idea that there are no germs is promoted by those who wish to discredit the real truth-tellers and to encourage the simple minded (who will believe just about anything they are offered as long as it is critical and sounds exotic). They have built a half theory on a half-baked hypotheses and a couple of bits of dusty, barely relevant research unearthed from the forgotten archive of a medical museum.



The fact that those promoting this nonsense are allowed on YouTube and social media shows just how much they are supported and approved by the establishment.



Incidentally, some of those who don’t believe germs exist seem to base their belief on the fact that one or two specific viruses have not been identified. This doesn’t mean anything useful of course. The fact that a specific virus hasn’t been identified doesn’t mean that there are no viruses or no germs – it merely means that the specific virus hasn’t been identified.



People have tried to bribe me to say publicly that there are no germs. They have threatened me physically and repeatedly abused me for stating my view that germs exist. I have asked the people who don’t believe in germs to accept that they believe one thing and I believe another. But they refuse to accept this. And it is relevant that many of the people who claim that germs do not exist have channels on YouTube and are allowed on all branches of social media. I am banned from YouTube and refused any access to Facebook, Twitter, Linked-In, etc., but the no germ cultists are widely seen on these channels.



And that says it all really doesn’t it?



I do not intend to waste another minute on this piece of CIA inspired buffoonery. Anyone who wants to believe that germs don’t exist is entitled to do so. But I bet they change their minds when they have a nasty bacterial infection that is causing great pain and threatening to kill them.



Meanwhile, consider this: if you wash your hands before eating or preparing food then you believe in germs. If you wash a wound and use antiseptic then you believe in germs. If you or someone close to you has sepsis and think treatment might be wise then you believe in germs. If you believe that sexually transmitted diseases exist then you believe in germs.



If you don’t believe in germs how do you explain the effectiveness of antibiotics, how do you explain Typhoid Mary and how do you explain how a single person with TB can infect a whole plane load of passengers with the disease? Of course germs exist!



I believe that the theory that germs don’t exist has been served up, garnished and devoured by innocents desperate to cling to any theory, however outlandish or unsubstantiated, which (understandably) encourages disapproval of the pharmaceutical industry and the medical establishment.



Most of those supporting the idea that germs don’t exist have never criticised the medical establishment or the drugs industry and have never dared poke their heads over the parapet. For over 50 years I have been the most vocal and most persistent critic of both and that is why I am now so censored and demonised. Making up fake theories is of no value to anyone and it’s sad that those who have suddenly leapt on the idea that germs do not exist should use their platforms to attack me instead of attacking the real enemy.



And if you still don’t believe in germs then that’s your right. But don’t expect sensible people to share your delusion.



I’m bored with this dangerous no-germ nonsense and tired of the arrogant ignorance and the deliberate abuse. The world is coming to an end and there are far more important things to discuss. I have no respect for anyone who believes that germs do not exist and even less respect for anyone who promotes this insane hypothesis.



I do not intend to write any more on this subject because to do so would give credence to the dangerous nonsense which was, I believe, originally devised by bad actors and is now promoted by a few hundred cultists. If the cultists who don’t believe germs exist see this article they will doubtless whinge, moan and threaten. And they’ll produce the usual see-through arguments with which they convince the ignorant and gullible who become their followers. It’s time for this delusion to end – it has done enormous damage to those of us fighting the establishment and it has, I suspect, been responsible for more than a few deaths. But I doubt if it will end just yet. Too many people are invested in what is no more than a cock and bull story to accept that they were wrong. Perhaps they need to study the influential work of Vladislav Surkov.



Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2026