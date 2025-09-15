Vernon’s Substack

sue fielding
Sep 15

Heaven's Vernon, when we think back to our childhoods (1950's, 60's even 70's probably), we kids were sent around to each other's houses to spread the childhood diseases thereby building our immunity and eliminating the likelihood of getting them in adulthood which could be far more serious.

Apart from pre-travel jabs against tropical diseases against which us Westerners have no immunity, all the rest are potentially dangerous.

As for the idea of a flu vaccine, having never had flu and not a fearful type of person, I couldn't entertain the idea.

My body is my temple and I am mindful of what I put in it.

Fionnuala Murphy
Sep 15

Two of my girls got a bad cough when they were about four and five. I was told it was whooping cough. I was terrified, but it passed away just like all the other childhood illnesses. I keep saying, our bodies can heal themselves. All these illnesses are probably from poisons fed into us from the air, food, water and vaccines

