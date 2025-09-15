Politicians have for decades lied about all vaccines. They’ve been particularly dishonest about the whooping cough vaccine. I don’t believe the whooping cough vaccine has ever had a significant impact on whooping cough. The dramatic fall in the number of deaths occurred before the vaccine was introduced and was due to improved health and the introduction of antibiotics. Just check out the figures and charts. It is now almost certainly true that the damage done by the vaccine is greater than the number of children dying or being made ill by the disease. And this has been the case for years, Politicians lie, of course. It’s what they do best. And doctors avoid the truth because they make tons of money out of vaccinating. It’s an easy gig for them. A nurse gives the jab and the doctor banks the money. Politicians always leap on the chance to talk about the rare child made seriously ill by the disease, or tragically dying, but they never talk about any of the many children damaged or killed by the vaccine. And they never mention (under researched )long term problems with vaccines.

If you want to know more about the whooping cough vaccine, and other vaccines, take a look at my book “Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying”.

Biden’s White House wanted the book banned but it’s still available.

VC