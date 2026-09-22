







The Woke and the REAL Conspiracy Theories



Dr Vernon Coleman







Note: The following extract is taken from Vernon Coleman’s new book entitled `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should Be Afraid.’



We underestimate the woke at our peril. We laugh at their earnest devotion to the pseudoscience of climate change. We smile at their childish failure to understand that the European Union is a fascist organisation, founded by Nazis after World War II. (For the proof please read my book The Shocking History of the EU.) We wonder at their blind commitment to Net Zero and the Great Reset, quite unaware of what is happening.



We are quietly astonished at the way they waste two gallons of fresh water in washing out a yoghurt pot so that it can be sent abroad to be burnt or dumped as landfill. (And they think they are saving the world.)



We watch, in quiet despair, as they confuse patriotism with racism. And then parade their own prejudices and bigotry as though they were virtues.



The woke are patronising and superior and their hypocrisy is staggering. Their communal sense of entitlement is paraded with astonishing hubris.



They promote the idea of free speech but suppress, demonise, cancel and silence anyone who disagrees with them. They ‘know’ they are right about everything. They believe it is their right to be always right. And so there is no need for discussion or debate. Lockdowns are wonderful. Work is optional. Facemasks are essential.



There is never a cause to which they are not devoted. As long as it is irrational.



They call themselves liberal but they do not understand the word. They unthinkingly devour The Guardian and are uncritically devoted to the BBC.



The woke are dangerous, not just because they are wrong about everything but because they are blinkered. They refuse to listen, to discuss, to debate. They firmly reject science and logic with starry eyed commitment. They are, unknowingly, committed to the Great Reset.



But one thing will be their undoing.



They are devoted to the pseudoscience of vaccination. They do not realise that the vaccines they accept with such innocent enthusiasm will kill them.

And the woke are devoted to the mainstream media.



They don’t yet understand that everyone working for Google, YouTube, Facebook, Linked-In the BBC or any mainstream media organisation is a conspiracy theorist.



Here are some of the commonest conspiracy theories which are regarded as ‘real’ by all members of these organisations:



Your government cares for you.



The covid pandemic was real.



Lockdowns helped save millions of people from a death worse than life.



Politicians are driven by a desire to do good.



The mainstream media provides an honest, reliable account of things happening in the world.



Drug companies are staffed by kind, good-hearted people who want to do good and save lives.



Electric cars run on special, magical electricity which is free and comes out of wires hidden under the ground.



All vaccines are wonderful and perfectly safe and we should all have lots of them, at least daily if possible.



The virus which caused covid was invented in a laboratory in China and then spread around the world to make money for Chinese companies producing masks and PCR tests.



The WHO is working to save the world from disease.



The BBC is a news organisation which can be trusted.



Our climate is changing rapidly, within five years the seas will have evaporated and the whole world will be ablaze.



Bankers are decent people who deserve every penny they are paid.



NATO is helping to save us from World War III.



The United Nations exists to bring peace and food to poor people.



Anyone who drives a car or who eats food is a danger to the future of the world.



Members of the royal family are just like us except that they are very special and must be mollycoddled, protected from reality and treated like gods.



Israel is a very special country which must be allowed to do whatever it likes – and given as much money as it wants.



Bilderbergers and people who are members of the World Economic Forum make the best leaders and we should do everything they tell us to do.



Euthanasia is a great way to help people who are suffering from physical or mental pain or who are poor.



Those are the real and basic conspiracy theories, and I suspect they are believed wholeheartedly by everyone working for the BBC, Facebook, Google, YouTube and the rest of the mainstream media and by everyone working for big internet companies.





Taken from `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should be Afraid’ by Vernon Coleman



The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

Copyright Vernon Coleman 2026