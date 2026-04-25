Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
2d

Excellent! Sometimes though the body needs a few tools to help heal, herbs, homeopathics and wholefoods, not too mention some sunshine and fresh air.

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Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
1dEdited

Wow! Amazing, Awesome. Dr Coleman, The Old Man in a chair, a true legend in medicine. May the Lord bless and keep you, may He make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May He lift up his countenance upon you and give you His peace. The doctor who refuses to retire.

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