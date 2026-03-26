There are fashions in medicine, just as there are fashions in clothesVernon ColemanMar 26, 20263389ShareArticle is now available on www.vernoncoleman.com3389SharePrevious
Back in 2012, I wrote a post about different "fashions" in medicine...
https://personalhealthfreedom.blogspot.com/2012/11/fashion-medicines-are-your-medicines.html
to your health, tracy
Sir Dr Coleman you are an intellectual medical giant, you have obviously been very blessed. Thank you for all you do in trying to wake up the gullible brainwashed braindead psy-oped fear-mongered sheeple and masses. Regards.