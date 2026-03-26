Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
18h

Back in 2012, I wrote a post about different "fashions" in medicine...

https://personalhealthfreedom.blogspot.com/2012/11/fashion-medicines-are-your-medicines.html

to your health, tracy

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Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
9h

Sir Dr Coleman you are an intellectual medical giant, you have obviously been very blessed. Thank you for all you do in trying to wake up the gullible brainwashed braindead psy-oped fear-mongered sheeple and masses. Regards.

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