There is no point in having tests done unless the results will affect your treatment (Coleman’s Second Law of Medicine)
If your doctor wants you to have tests done ask her how the results will affect your treatment.
If the test results won’t affect your treatment, or aren’t needed as a baseline, then they aren’t worth doing.
Test and investigations are widely regarded as harmless. They aren’t. Even taking blood is an operation. And too many x rays can kill. There are always dangers.
In addition there is a risk that the results of the test will be wrong and your doctor will treat the test error instead of treating you.
Taken from my book “Coleman’s Laws: The twelve medical truths you must know to survive”
Common sense. But the pet likes of the medical hierarchy and the needs of the pharmaceutical industry come before the well-being of mere proles like us.
Just last week, I told my first year med students this and told a visiting friend the same Saturday.