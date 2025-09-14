Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Stokes's avatar
David Stokes
Sep 14

Common sense. But the pet likes of the medical hierarchy and the needs of the pharmaceutical industry come before the well-being of mere proles like us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Sep 14

Just last week, I told my first year med students this and told a visiting friend the same Saturday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture