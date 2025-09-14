If your doctor wants you to have tests done ask her how the results will affect your treatment.

If the test results won’t affect your treatment, or aren’t needed as a baseline, then they aren’t worth doing.

Test and investigations are widely regarded as harmless. They aren’t. Even taking blood is an operation. And too many x rays can kill. There are always dangers.

In addition there is a risk that the results of the test will be wrong and your doctor will treat the test error instead of treating you.

Taken from my book “Coleman’s Laws: The twelve medical truths you must know to survive”