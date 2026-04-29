They are deliberately destroying the economyVernon ColemanApr 29, 20263766ShareNow on www.vernoncoleman.com3766SharePrevious
The history we were taught in schools and university was all lies. We were all programmed with fear to celebrate ignorance and "modern" culture and to forget about the primitive past. Something big is coming, indeed.
Exactly!!
Will read your article here tomorrow but yes again and no, History is not my repeating itself...it's deliberately being copied into the "fine" reset they are likewise attempting now - again 💤...I can't help calling it their brand new "Final solution"....they'll never learn Dr. Coleman....never!!
Same sad families as usual as well...so, so sad they are...so incredibly sad 😰
Take care