Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1d

Very Instructive, is this the same as the 2030 project ?

I reject all their Bullshit and remain unvaxxed and unconvinced by nut zero, women with penises and the technocratic overlords.

Use critical thinking, we all have the power to choose, I choose to believe what is real and ignore all the propaganda being fed to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

Someone once said that you don't stop the time if you stop the clock.

When I was 15 years old I saw that water burns and ever since I fight for the understanding that with water as energy we solve most if not all problems.

That is one truth they do not want us to know.

The culmination of my work is a Train that creates absolute Zero Emissions whilst being able to travel faster than the fastest missile... over 10 000 km/h.

As a thank you my life has been destroyed and all I can do is to write on substack.

The world could be so much different than it is with all the technology that is suppressed.

The conspirators want us to suffer... they deeply hate us.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture