‘They’ are an insane group of trustafarians who hire soulless greedy middle managers to tend the herd. Long before either one of us were born their forefathers latched on to the psychopathic scribblings of one Thomas Robert Malthus. Who ‘scientifically proved’ that most folk needed to die. Now they see the path. Thus the jabs. The clear and open irrational behaviour of the managers. It’s pedal to the metal time. All systems go!

Yet, there is also the Great Noticing. More and more of the livestock are telling the sheepdogs to piss off.

It’s both frightening and thrilling to

watch this fascinating race to the finish line.

Interesting times.

Mediocrates
5h

In sub-tropical Australia there is an additional problem to the food supply dilemma. The foreign Veroa Mite recently arrived on the east coast and is devastating bee colonies and commercial hives. I have lost two 10 frame hives. The Veroa Mite parasitises the bees and they die off in such numbers that the queen bee cannot replace the lost bees. Added to this the Black Hive Beetles become dominant in the weak hive and they finish off the job by consuming any developing bee foetuses. They also contaminate and dergrade any honey remaining within the dying hive. Burning the infected hive is the only alternative. This is an enormous loss to the commercial honey industry with hundreds of unsupervised "back yard" amateur bee keepers doing nothing to prevent the spread of the Veroa Mite into thousands of commercial hives. It is also an existential threat to all the forms of fruit and grain industries as pollinating bee numbers continue to diminish. There is no known natural biological enemy for the Veroa Mite. Other native pollinators are being extinguished as collateral victims by farmers who insist on broad acre spraying of crops for weed control, synthetic fertilisers and a variety of other reasons. There is no viable alternative to bees. This calamity is entirely man-made.

