







Britain is now a nation noted for sickness, crime, injustice, poverty, failed health care, violence, misery, ignorance, unlimited immigration, illiteracy, bad transport, strikes, queues, hunger, selfishness, chaos, ageism, oppression, the suppression of essential truths, anti-white racism, jealousy and unfettered selfishness and entitlement. It seems that the economy is being deliberately destroyed. The insanities of Net Zero have been mixed with oppressive censorship and, among the elite, a bizarre sense of self-centred entitlement, to create a nation in quiet despair.



There are no true leaders now. `Free Suits’ Starmer is surely the most despised Prime Minister in history. Rayner’s resignation makes him even weaker. If you ask a Government minister about ethics he or she will probably think you’re talking about a county to the North East of London. The phrase `ministerial standards’ is an oxymoron to match `military intelligence’. Politicians make estate agents and doctors look loveable.



Politicians used to resign at the careless drop of a hat. These days they are `klingons’. No one wants to lose the big salary, the chauffeur driven car and the rest of it.



Problems are too often dismissed as someone else’s fault. Or they’re the result of harmless administrative problems.



Lammy, the new Deputy Prime Minister forgot to pay for a fishing licence. I expect it was just the result of an administrative problem. You or I would probably be in court for poaching.



We should all blame all our little foibles on administrative problems. `I meant to buy a parking ticket but there was an administrative problem’. `I meant to travel at 40 mph but there was an administrative problem.’ `I meant to pay my tax but there was an administrative problem’. `I meant to buy a birthday card but there was an administrative problem.’ `I meant to cut the grass but there was an administrative problem.’It definitely wasn’t my fault.



The one rule for them and one for us didn’t start and end with all that Whitehall Farce style when politicians were racing hither and thither during the lockdowns.



Starmer’s cabinet is beyond woeful.



Our public services have been destroyed by selfish grifters and scroungers.



And there is little hope for the future.



A quarter of the adults in Britain consider themselves disabled. A quarter of all children are labelled mentally ill. One in five children in England has special educational needs and disabilities – including psychiatric problems and neurodevelopmental disorders. No wonder that there aren’t enough professionals to treat them all. The genuinely ill get lost in the rush. Millions have chosen never to work. Absurdly high tax rates mean even hard workers are turning down work and overtime. Plans to force the self-employed to fill in tax forms four times a year will result in millions giving up and joining the queue for benefits. One Government adviser reportedly dismissed the idea of a link between hard work and success as pernicious. Labour party policies seem to me to be designed to push up rents and housing costs.



We used to be famous for good things. The English were responsible for more inventions than any other nation. The English gave the world democracy and most sports.



Now, thanks to a succession of awful Governments, we’re the laughing stock of the world. And most Britons are too tired, too weary, to weep in despair.



Starmer talks of war, though no one seems to know why. And our armed services are so badly equipped that if there is a war we’ll have to fight it with water pistols and bows and arrows. Whose feet will be in the boots they glibly talk about putting on the ground?



Are we heading for a war with Russia?



Russia doesn’t seem to be threatening us.



Why would Russia want to attack Britain or France – two nigh on bankrupt countries with massive immigration problems and no natural resources?



So far our attempts to bully Russia have been disastrous. The sanctions (which pushed up energy prices) have probably affected Britain more than Russia.



NATO has pushed and pushed for war and now Starmer and Macron seem desperate to see their citizens dying – for no explicable reason at all other than the fact that weak `leaders’ need wars to give them a purpose and an appearance of strength. If we start a war with Russia we will be the aggressors and what will happen if China becomes involved – which it probably will? Is this going to be the start of another hundred years war? Or will it all be over in a weekend?



Is it wrong to suspect that Starmer and Macron want a thumping good war (and loads of body bags) to distract from their disastrous policies?



War will make billions for the arms companies, push up inflation (and thereby get rid of national debt) and help cover up their unprecedented incompetence. It will, of course, help enormously with the depopulation plan. (The covid vaccine, high food and energy prices and a crappy health service just aren’t killing people fast enough for the conspirators.)



It would make more ethical sense to start a war with Israel - instead of having an Israeli politician round for tea and crumpets. Surely, if any Israeli politician sets foot in Britain he should be arrested?



Is Israel going to be the target of Starmer’s war, perhaps? It is widely agreed that Israel is guilty of numerous war crimes but a poll showed that nearly three quarters of Jewish Israelis partially or totally agreed with the claim made by Israel’s Government that `there are no innocents in Gaza’.



Babies and young children not innocent? How can anyone think that?



Another survey found that 78% of Jewish Israelis said they were not so troubled or not troubled at all by reports of Palestinians suffering.



I find that mind numbingly scary.



Meanwhile, Israel helps itself to the oil off the coast of Gaza.



To its eternal shame our Government seems to have made no real effort to stop Israel committing endless war crimes. Moreover, the disappearance of freedom of speech in Britain means that it’s not clear whether or not we’re allowed to mention the genocide and the ethnic cleansing and the slaughter of innocent babies, children, doctors and journalists, without our being arrested for offending powerful pro-Israel Jews. Some Israelis seem to think they have been given a Get out of Jail free card entitling them to commit whatever war crimes they like and to get away with them by calling all their critics anti-semitic. I’m not sure that the anti-semitic defence works any more. For many the label is in danger of becoming a badge of honour. Netanyahu and his pals are to blame for that. The word has lost its bite and I suspect that it is by some now categorised alongside `anti-vaxxer’ as more likely to arouse pride than shame.



And I’m afraid everything is all going to get worse, much worse.



Hardworking taxpayers are selling up and emigrating in hundreds of thousands. They’re leaving not because they know of somewhere better to go. They’re leaving to get away from England. They don’t know where to go and they don’t know if they’ll find anything better but they know damned well that they won’t find anything worse than Starmer’s Britain.



Taxpayers aren’t only quitting because of high taxes. They aren’t leaving because of the weather. The standard, age old excuse is only slightly declawed by the daft and baseless claim that Britain had a lovely summer. We had grey skies laced with chemtrails and lots of humidity. If you want a good laugh take a look at the Wikipedia entry for `Chemtrail conspiracy theory’ which seems to me to deny the established existence of geo-engineering. Wikipedia surely sits alongside YouTube /Google and the BBC as the world’s greatest source of misinformation and disinformation.



Taxpayers are going, taking their money and skills elsewhere, because honesty, honour, respect, justice, decency, dignity and freedom have all disappeared from all aspects of public life in the UK.



No one anywhere in public life takes real responsibility any more. Everything is always someone else’s fault. Civil servants are never punished. And the culprits expect sympathy and counselling rather than blame. And a cash bonus to help make them feel better.



In Britain, we live in a communist country where all the virtues – thrift, hard work, respect and dignity will soon be unfashionable if not illegal. We think slavery stopped years ago but today we are again slaves to a system which cares nothing except for its own survival and growth. There are many people in Britain today who pay more than half of their earnings to the Government. What’s that but slavery? And there are plans to raise tax still more in order to pay the interest on the cost of the debts the Government continues to accumulate. The private sector (which drives all the growth in a country) is being savaged to pay the cost of a bloated civil service. (The unsustainable pensions paid to civil servants will shortly push Britain into bankruptcy. Private savers are in real trouble. Around 70% of the three million savers who have accessed their pensions over the past decade were under the age of 65. Many will be starving within a decade or less.) All this is communism or collectivism.



The lunacy is everywhere. As councils race towards bankruptcy they look for new brands of madness and new ways to waste taxpayers’ money. One council was reported to be offering support to staff who claimed to be unsettled or made uncomfortable by the sight of the England flag. I wish that were a joke but I fear it wasn’t.



`It wasn’t my fault’ is the new national motto in Britain.



And it’s all deliberate.



It isn’t Starmer, Trump, Carney or Macron making the decisions. They’re all just puppets – doing what they’re told by a small ruthless group of self-styled elite conspirators. The decision makers are members of the World Economic Forum and the Bilderbergers. Remember that Starmer admitted that he was more comfortable in Davos than in Westminster.



The conspirators are already super rich. But they want more money. They’re insatiably greedy and cruel. They want to destroy everything so that THEY can rebuild the world THEY want. And, of course, it’s all about reducing the global population.



Everything is now happening very, very fast. In a year you’ll look back on today as one of the good old days. If that thought doesn’t terrify you nothing will.



If you want to stick your head in the sand and ignore what’s happening you’ll be part of the great unthinking majority. The world will be destroyed around you.



But if you want to know what is happening and how your future will unfold please read these two books:



Borrow them from your public library if you can. (And if you can find a public library.) I just want you to read them and to know what is happening.



Remember: nothing is happening by accident. It’s all deliberate.

