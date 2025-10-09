Well, for years now we have been waiting for ID cards and the digital identity to hit us. And the waiting is over.

When Tony Blair wanted to introduce ID cards I fought hard against them. So did many. And we won.

But it isn’t going to be easy now.

And the new digital world will, of course, be global.

So far 21 countries have introduced digital ID cards or have announced that they intend to.

Global digital ID is very close.

Some countries are already tougher than others.

In some countries bank accounts are being closed when citizens don’t have an ID card or accept a digital identity. Check it out.

Every country seems to have a different reason for introducing them.

In the U.K. the new cards will “stop illegal migration”.

And if you believe that you’ll believe anything.

Around three million people signed a petition saying No.

The official response was a loud raspberry.

They’re planning a borderless global government. A global surveillance state.

It’ll be here by 2030.

If you don’t want to live in their digital world that’ll be ok.

But you won’t be able to:

Access health care

Buy or rent a home

Buy energy for heating or cooking

Use the internet or telephone

Buy food

Travel

Work

Run a business

Invest, have a pension or indeed have money

There’s probably more…

If you manage without any of those things you’ll be fine without an ID card and a place in their new digital world.

So that’s it.

It’s decision time.

Are you going to be in or out?

For us this is the hill we die on.

Possibly literally.

If you want to know more please read my books

“Endgame”

“Their Terrifying Plan”

“They want your money or you life”

The future is very close and it’s darker than you ever feared.

Our only hope now is to keep demanding that they stop.

Unless you want to live in a tent and eat grass.

VC