We will be in the perpetual war that the conspirators so clearly want.

ID cards will be compulsory. And implanted.

Outside hospitals, health care will be largely virtual which is a posh word for DIY

Euthanasia will be routinely offered to the mentally ill, the poor, the old and the jobless. And the uptake will be huge.

Inside hospitals care will be largely provided by poorly trained assistants. DNR notices will be routinely put on most patients. Routine kill shots will be used to terminate the lives of patients over the age of 60. Patients with serious health problems will be routinely starved to death.

Only the conspirators and their handmaidens will be allowed to travel.

Villages will be occupied by small groups people struggling to live off tiny plots of land, outside the system. Their health care will be herbal.

Energy and food costs will be sky high. Farms will be gone. Food will be factory made.

The sky will be dark and the sun dim because of the Geo engineers. The world will be cold and getting colder.

The collectivist global government will control tax collecting and the world army.

Money will be digital. Cash will be gone. Rebels will find that their bank accounts are closed.

And that’s just the very start. That’s the easy stuff to predict.

Do please laugh at this list if it’ll help you hide your fears.

The bottom line is that we can stop all this happening.

If enough people care.