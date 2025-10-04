This is what our world will be like by 2030, if more people don’t wake up very quickly.
Those who do not understand just how bad things are will mock me for writing this.
If more people don’t wake up fast - and start talking and campaigning - then this is how the world will look in five years time.
We will be in the perpetual war that the conspirators so clearly want.
ID cards will be compulsory. And implanted.
Vaccinations will be compulsory.
Outside hospitals, health care will be largely virtual which is a posh word for DIY
Euthanasia will be routinely offered to the mentally ill, the poor, the old and the jobless. And the uptake will be huge.
Inside hospitals care will be largely provided by poorly trained assistants. DNR notices will be routinely put on most patients. Routine kill shots will be used to terminate the lives of patients over the age of 60. Patients with serious health problems will be routinely starved to death.
Only the conspirators and their handmaidens will be allowed to travel.
Villages will be occupied by small groups people struggling to live off tiny plots of land, outside the system. Their health care will be herbal.
Energy and food costs will be sky high. Farms will be gone. Food will be factory made.
The sky will be dark and the sun dim because of the Geo engineers. The world will be cold and getting colder.
The collectivist global government will control tax collecting and the world army.
Money will be digital. Cash will be gone. Rebels will find that their bank accounts are closed.
And that’s just the very start. That’s the easy stuff to predict.
Do please laugh at this list if it’ll help you hide your fears.
The bottom line is that we can stop all this happening.
If enough people care.
VC
www.vernoncoleman.com
I hear you and yes I can see this happening, but the question is how to stop it, I know what it’s like to try and get people to stand together even on a small scale, most people are afraid, or ignorant or just don’t give a crap
It is believable, when you look at the state of play in the UK and how rapidly things are changing and devolving. AI will take over healthcare (GPs surgeries will have minimal staff who are technicians not doctors). They are already killing vulnerable people in hospitals and are getting away with it, so this will simply ramp up. Coroner's services will probably be streamlined to 20% of what it offers now; they won't be looking into hospital, drug, or alcohol related deaths at that point. They plotted this out long ago and got the major first step off the ground with CONvid. The digital ID card is definitely the bottleneck for them; if people resist in large enough numbers, they won't be able to carry thru with their plans. Digital ID will be the hook that captures the fish. The UK is definitely in its death throes as it stands, but we can turn it around with non-compliance. Non-compliance is the only way through