If a patient has multiple signs and symptoms of illness, a doctor or other diagnostician should in the first instance try to find a single diagnosis that explains all the signs and symptoms. It won’t always be possible but the thought should be uppermost.

With older patients this becomes increasingly less likely as multiple pathology becomes more likely.

This is worth remembering since it’s something diagnosticians might forget.

And today not all those making diagnoses have full medical training.

Patients must take more responsibility for their health these days.

A missed diagnosis may mean inappropriate treatment, with lethal consequences.