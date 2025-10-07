Buy local food from local shops and small farms. Help keep them alive and keep yourself healthier.

Don’t own a smart phone or a smart phone. Stay smart and don’t allow the enemy to control your life.

Never vote for a political candidate who represents a party. Vote only for independent candidates.

Do not buy an electric car. When the grid goes down you are stuck. And they can turn off your car whenever they like. Read “Why I will never buy an electric car” by Colin M Barron. Keep your petrol tank at least half full at all times.

Try to have an open fire in your home. It’ll keep you warm and be somewhere to cook. Otherwise have a barbecue.

Keep basic home medicines and keep a good supply of any prescription medicines which are essential. Keep a supply of broad spectrum antibiotics from a reliable source. Have a hot water bottle handy - great for soothing a variety of pains.

Learn basic first aid. The best first aid book I know is The Ship Captain’s Medical Guide. Get a recent edition. Written for sailors out at sea and away from medical help.

Keep a stock of food and water at home. And if possible grow your own veg. You can grow veg in winter in a cold greenhouse.

Have a water heater that operates off the cigar lighter in your car. Great for making hot drinks.

Don’t ever use QR codes. (I don’t even know how they work but I’ve seen them.)

Ignore the siren voices of trolls. They’ll try to confuse and mislead. There are platoons of them on the internet and I’ll bet they are on my substack spreading abuse, lies and sneers. Ignorant and arrogant, most are paid by governments or industry. I don’t ever look at any of them. They never teach or inform - just carp and whinge. They’re the modern equivalent of the folk who used to send letters in red and green ink - closely written, full of capital letters, underlining and swear words.