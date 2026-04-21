Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
1d

Totally agree with everything in this article. How can injecting poison into muscle prevent anything?

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Tim's avatar
Tim
1d

My grandchildren have zero vaccinations and zero health problems.

My generation and sadly my kids were vaccinated and we all have allergic conditions.

It was said allergies must run in the family but my grandparents had no allergies and we now broke it in a single generation by cutting out the vaccines entirely.

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