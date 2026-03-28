Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Xhackedly's avatar
Xhackedly
4h

None of the leading pols and pundits who posed, sleeves rolled up, for jabs have died or succumbed to cancers, strokes, heart failure etc. I don’t believe that any of them received the jabs - just saline.

Of course, Congress, Executive and Judiciary were all exempted. Hmmm.

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Sylvi Clark's avatar
Sylvi Clark
4h

Nice one Vernon, and I am very proud to say I have never had a single Covid jab, Covid test or ever worn a face mask, and that’s the way I intend to continue as I am exercising my human right to bodily autonomy.

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