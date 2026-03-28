Vernon Coleman’s Jibby Jab Song
Vernon Coleman’s Jibby Jab Song
A tribute to the modern medical profession
Words by Vernon Coleman
It’s time to have your vax
It’s time to have your jab
It’s the quickest way we know
To put you on the slab
We have a large assortment
Of jabs we can try
All of them are dangerous
And some will make you die
We hope you’ll come and visit
We hope you’ll bare an arm
The truth is that we’re doctors
And we’d like to do you harm
(Now repeat from top until you are tired, or until they catch you and jab you to death)
Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2026
None of the leading pols and pundits who posed, sleeves rolled up, for jabs have died or succumbed to cancers, strokes, heart failure etc. I don’t believe that any of them received the jabs - just saline.
Of course, Congress, Executive and Judiciary were all exempted. Hmmm.
Nice one Vernon, and I am very proud to say I have never had a single Covid jab, Covid test or ever worn a face mask, and that’s the way I intend to continue as I am exercising my human right to bodily autonomy.