







Vernon Coleman’s Jibby Jab Song

A tribute to the modern medical profession









Words by Vernon Coleman



It’s time to have your vax

It’s time to have your jab

It’s the quickest way we know

To put you on the slab



We have a large assortment

Of jabs we can try

All of them are dangerous

And some will make you die



We hope you’ll come and visit

We hope you’ll bare an arm

The truth is that we’re doctors

And we’d like to do you harm



(Now repeat from top until you are tired, or until they catch you and jab you to death)



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2026



