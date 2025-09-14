Virtual appointments are, as you may have discovered, the new fashion in medicine. They were introduced to cut down travel and stop non existent global warming. That was the excuse anyway.

The doctor sits at home and speaks to patients on the phone or via computer. He can get through 20 patients an hour - leaving more time for fun stuff.

Snag is the doc can’t actually examine you. She can’t look down your throat or in your ears. Can’t listen to your chest. Can’t feel your abdomen. Can’t look in your eyes. Can’t take BP or pulse or stick a finger in any orifices you may have handy.

Inevitably, doctors love virtual appointments.

They usually last about as long as a wrong number.

But they result in poor diagnoses and rotten treatment. And dead patients.

Which isn’t a worry because the aim of health care these days is to kill patients for the depopulation plan.

VC