Vitamin B12 Deficiency is probably the commonest cause of dementia and probably the easiest to cure



Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB







It is reliably estimated that between 3% and 5% of the population are deficient in vitamin B12. Some experts put the figure as high as 10% and it is suggested that at least a fifth of all those over the age of 60 have low vitamin B12. The certainty is that vitamin B12 deficiency is an epidemic.



Moreover, it is an established fact that individuals who are deficient in vitamin B12 are likely to suffer from a wide range of symptoms with dementia being one of the most significant of those symptoms.



So, around the world, how many of the many millions said to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease are in reality simply vitamin B12 deficient and could be cured with a short course of injections or a few vitamin tablets dissolved under the tongue?



We have to be talking about several hundred thousand patients in the UK alone. I’d suspect that the real figure is around 500,000.



If I am right that means that Alzheimer’s disease is nowhere near as common as it is said to be and that half a million patients with Alzheimer’s disease could have been cured with a simple two week course of injections.

Go to www.vernoncoleman.com to finish reading this article…

VC

7th March 2026