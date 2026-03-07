Vitamin B12 deficiency is probably the commonest cause of dementia and probably the easiest to cure
Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB
It is reliably estimated that between 3% and 5% of the population are deficient in vitamin B12. Some experts put the figure as high as 10% and it is suggested that at least a fifth of all those over the age of 60 have low vitamin B12. The certainty is that vitamin B12 deficiency is an epidemic.
Moreover, it is an established fact that individuals who are deficient in vitamin B12 are likely to suffer from a wide range of symptoms with dementia being one of the most significant of those symptoms.
So, around the world, how many of the many millions said to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease are in reality simply vitamin B12 deficient and could be cured with a short course of injections or a few vitamin tablets dissolved under the tongue?
We have to be talking about several hundred thousand patients in the UK alone. I’d suspect that the real figure is around 500,000.
If I am right that means that Alzheimer’s disease is nowhere near as common as it is said to be and that half a million patients with Alzheimer’s disease could have been cured with a simple two week course of injections.
vit b12 def. is also a cause for schizophrenic like symptoms, my brother went through this just before he was admited. schizophrenia doesnt exist and nor does all the other diagnosis that psychs diagnose. theyre all fake and have become an excuse for doctors to force medicate people dur to their religious or politcial opinions. My brother is proof. my brother, 5 months after being admitted was diagnosed with b12 deficiency, he was put on b12 injections and was cured of all symptoms he was initially diagnosed for and for being admitted to a psych ward. we even have his records to prove it, even the doctor admitted it, she states that there was no more need for medications and my brother was cured as soon as the injections started. there was no need for psych meds or being in hospital, the problems now arise for becoming addicted to psych meds and the troubles of withdrawls and trying to come off. the doctors deny it and blame the person coming off, more than the drugs themselves.
Excellent information. I take B12 injections 2 times a week. And at least 20,000 IU of D3 everyday.