Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
flatpress's avatar
flatpress
9h

Dear Vernon. Of course you're right in thinking we are in deep do do if enough people don't wake up in time...and it's five to midnight...but I will not comply and I will live under a tarpaulin in the woods and eat grass or die before I accept any more crap from these evil demonic scum bags. I have accepted this possibility and feel great and free. We must now live without fear and face up to whatever comes without flinching. I will not be a digital gulag slave. The less we fear them, the more they will fear us, because ultimately, we have the power. Peace and strength to you and all that agree with these words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Golder's avatar
Mark Golder
9h

You're on the money as usual Vernon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture