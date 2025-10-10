It alarms me that so many people do not take the threat of digital ID as seriously as they should. A fear I’ve had for decades has come upon us and too many either don’t understand or don’t care. I’ve been writing about this stuff for so long that the future seems now to bear the stigmata of the past.
Just as with the covid fraud the obedient, the ignorant and the weak will see the danger too late - if ever.
In truth, of course, we are already enslaved.
Slaves to a system
Think about your life for a moment if you doubt me.
We are endangered not by the conspirators but by the collaborators, the doubters and the sneerers.
We live in a collectivist, Statist system which doesn’t give a damn about individuals.
And the digital ID system was always the gateway to the hell of the great reset. You will own nothing. You will merely be part of the machine. Orwell saw it in 48.
And silent, thoughtless obedience and compliance will destroy us all.
And if, or rather when, the enslavement is complete it will be because not enough people cared. And too many were content to be handmaidens for the conspirators.
I fear that today’s children will never know freedom.
And the blame will lie with those who said nothing and did nothing to share and spread the bare truth of what is happening.
Maybe I’m just a paranoid old fool, seeing demons in the clouds.
Or maybe too many have been desensitised by celluloid terror to see the reality which threatens us.
VC
Dear Vernon. Of course you're right in thinking we are in deep do do if enough people don't wake up in time...and it's five to midnight...but I will not comply and I will live under a tarpaulin in the woods and eat grass or die before I accept any more crap from these evil demonic scum bags. I have accepted this possibility and feel great and free. We must now live without fear and face up to whatever comes without flinching. I will not be a digital gulag slave. The less we fear them, the more they will fear us, because ultimately, we have the power. Peace and strength to you and all that agree with these words.
You're on the money as usual Vernon.