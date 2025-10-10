It alarms me that so many people do not take the threat of digital ID as seriously as they should. A fear I’ve had for decades has come upon us and too many either don’t understand or don’t care. I’ve been writing about this stuff for so long that the future seems now to bear the stigmata of the past.

Just as with the covid fraud the obedient, the ignorant and the weak will see the danger too late - if ever.

In truth, of course, we are already enslaved.

Slaves to a system

Think about your life for a moment if you doubt me.

We are endangered not by the conspirators but by the collaborators, the doubters and the sneerers.

We live in a collectivist, Statist system which doesn’t give a damn about individuals.

And the digital ID system was always the gateway to the hell of the great reset. You will own nothing. You will merely be part of the machine. Orwell saw it in 48.

And silent, thoughtless obedience and compliance will destroy us all.

And if, or rather when, the enslavement is complete it will be because not enough people cared. And too many were content to be handmaidens for the conspirators.

I fear that today’s children will never know freedom.

And the blame will lie with those who said nothing and did nothing to share and spread the bare truth of what is happening.

Maybe I’m just a paranoid old fool, seeing demons in the clouds.

Or maybe too many have been desensitised by celluloid terror to see the reality which threatens us.

VC

You can find me on www.vernoncoleman.com