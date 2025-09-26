I don’t know whether or not the trolls, the shills, the 77th brigade and the rest of the detritus who sneered and whinged and helped the covid 19 hoax promoters destroy the lives of many millions are already stalking the peaceful halls of Substack. But if they’re not here yet they soon will be as we enter the next stage of our enforced journey through the Gates of hell and into the great reset and the new world order. I shan’t see them and I advise you to ignore them. They thrive on attention. Let them scream silently into the dark of the wilderness they have created for themselves.

They will moan and lie and deceive and threaten for their purpose is to confuse and to throw dark shadows into places where light is shone. They will tell us how ID cards will save us and how and why we must abandon our freedom and privacy for their greater cause.

They aim to deceive with their ignorance, their private brands of pseudoscience and their hatred and their allegiance to the Bilderbergers, the WEF, the UN, the globalists, the global warming freaks, the pro vaxxers and the rest of them.

The battle now is against the ID cards which will lead us to a digital world, a cashless society, the evils of social credit, vaccine passports and the deliberate exclusion from society of those who care for humanity, for peace, for caring, for respect, honour and dignity.

This was always going to be our last stand.

We will, make no mistake, be fighting for our lives and for the future of mankind.

We must stay strong, link arms and stand together in the light.

VC