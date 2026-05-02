What can we do to fight back?



Dr Vernon Coleman







(An extract from `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’ by Vernon Coleman)



For more years than most people realise, the conspirators have been training the masses to obey and to comply. They have used endless threats (such as global warming and the fake covid pandemic) to terrify populations around the world. Pointless and wasteful recycling programmes have been used to create a compliant population.



We cannot fight back with force because the enemy controls our armies.



Throwing apple crumble and custard at the crown jewels, delaying traffic, interrupting sporting events and throwing dye onto the stones of Stonehenge either annoy or trigger contempt. (All of these have been tried.) Such pathetic stunts will not change anything.



We cannot fight back through the ballot box because elections are fixed and the political parties are interchangeable.



So what can we do?



A programme of non-compliance is our only choice – the only route to victory. And we must all stand together. Our real enemies are those people who refuse to stand up, who defend the conspirators and their lackeys and who are helping to maintain the new status quo.



Here’s how the modern defender of freedom does not comply with the system created by the conspirators (please replace ‘he’ with ‘she’ where appropriate):



He doesn’t vote for any political party. He will always prefer to vote for an entirely independent candidate outside the system.



He refuses to bank online. He insists on using cash and paper cheques as often as possible.



He refuses to accept a digital identity.



He will not wear a face mask in private or in public.



He refuses the covid vaccine (and other vaccines he is offered).



He writes regularly to politicians explaining why they should oppose ‘death by doctor’ legislation. (He sends them my free book ‘The Kill Bill’ which is available on www.vernoncoleman.com).



He does not participate in the absurdly wasteful recycling programmes run by local councils.



He does not expect the internet to be always available. Those who stand up for their independence, and who refuse to become electronic slaves, will be eventually excluded from the internet. Insist on having paperwork from banks, brokers, etc. And preferably have two copies.



He does not have a smart meter for electricity or water. (If you have a smart meter you are vulnerable. If you annoy the authorities they can cut off your electricity in an instant.)



He does not have a door bell with a camera (most such bells merely provide the authorities with yet more surveillance cameras)



He will never have a dash camera, and if he rides a bike he won’t have a helmet camera (these are part of the surveillance of the people)



He does not have a TV licence, and if anyone comes from the BBC (‘if you don’t give us money for something you don’t want we will harass you to death’) he will refuse to let them through the door (as is his right).



He does not own a smart phone and therefore does not use his phone to pay for goods or services. (People who buy coffee with their phone annoy me massively – especially when they take ten minutes to complete the transaction.)



He does not have a car parking app or pay for parking by credit card. He pays with cash. And if the machine won’t accept cash he complains.



He does not buy or run an electric car. Indeed, he drives a car built in the 20th century. Cars built after the start of the 21st century tend to be internet enabled. You might think it is nice for your car to be fitted with cameras and satellite navigation but if your car can tell you where you are then it will also be telling the authorities where you are, how fast you are going and so on. Your car will dob you in every minute. And when the Government starts to charge by the mile, your car will tell the authorities how far you’ve driven so that they can tell you how much you owe. Older cars also tend to be more reliable and easier (and much cheaper) to maintain and to repair. And, in England, if you buy a car which is over 40 years old you don’t have to pay road tax or have an annual MOT test.



He does not invest in crypto currencies (which are the route into digital currencies).



If he passes facial recognition cameras he covers his face as completely as he can. I use a hat, pulled down over my eyes, and a scarf to help cover my face.



He will not give any bank, etc., a voice print.







He doesn’t buy or subscribe to mainstream newspapers.



He shares this book with as many people as he can.



And so on and so on. I’m sure you can think of more.



Many readers will sniff and sneer at my programme of non-compliance – the world is full of anonymous whingers and moaners who delight in nit picking but who are too cowardly to ever do anything themselves, and who never dare put their heads above the parapet. But this is the only way we have of fighting back against a system dedicated to eroding our freedom and controlling every aspect of our lives.



What are they going to do if we all refuse to cooperate with their programme of ‘training’ and control?



The fact is that we are the majority and we have the power.



You can choose to do nothing.



Or you can do something positive: you can refuse to comply.



Please share these thoughts with everyone you know. Copy them, print them out, email them to everyone you know.



What are they going to do if we all quietly refuse to obey their demands for mindless obedience and constant compliance? Our enemies, who have destroyed respect for the independence of institutions, are using continuing chaos to create fear among the people. Why should we not turn the tables and create fear to discombobulate the conspirators?



As Tolstoy pointed out, the powerful man can always be thwarted in his ambitions since his success depends upon the will of millions. If we want to defeat the conspirators then we can and will. Their system is complex and depends on the obedience of an army of grey, small-minded, modestly intelligent functionaries who are essentially powerless but obedient and who have been placed in charge of parliaments, the judiciary, medicine, education, the media and so on. As Guiliano da Empoli points out in ‘The Hour of the Predator’, power depends not on action per se but on reckless, shocking action. Goethe tells of an old Saxon duke who was told to think carefully before making a vital decision. ‘I don’t want to think carefully,’ he responded. ‘Otherwise, what would be the point of being Duke of Saxony?’ We may not be Dukes of Saxony but we are the people and the only true power lies with us.



We are the victims of the greatest crime in history. But we can and will defeat the conspiracy which threatens our freedom and our future. We now have to frighten into good sense the people who have been terrified by their governments and the media. We must resist and distrust the oppressors.



Remember, the conspirators and their servants want to silence us, impoverish us and kill us. And this is not a conspiracy or a game.



And finally, remember this: ‘The most powerful weapon on earth is the human soul on fire.’ – Marshall Ferdinand Foch



And, finally, finally, remember that when Yasser Arafat addressed delegates at the General Assembly of the United Nations, he carried a gun and held an olive branch. ‘Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun,’ he said. ‘Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand.’



NOTE

The essay above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s new book `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’. For details please go to the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman May 2026

From www.vernoncoleman.com