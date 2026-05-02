Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Miep 💥's avatar
Miep 💥
13h

Cooperate as little as possible and never shut up.

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Susie's avatar
Susie
12h

At my next door neighbor's house, the gas company replaced the working-just-fine outside gas meter with a smart meter while my neighbor wasn't home. They did it without asking him.

So I called and wrote letters to the gas company telling them I did not want nor need a smart meter at my home.

It's been about one year now and so far, no one has replaced my meter.

I also told another neighbor about this and helped her to send the gas company the same type of letter.

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