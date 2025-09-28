In July 2020 I defined terrorism as using intimidation and violence, or the threat of violence, in the pursuit of political aims. There can be no doubt that governments everywhere are terrorist organisations (terrorising their employers - the citizens) and it is our duty to oppose them and defeat them. If we don’t stand up for ourselves they will continue to oppress us with intellectual and physical terrorism. Everyone opposing their government will be dismissed as a far right extremist.

And that, of course, tells you exactly who the enemy is.