In July 2020 I defined terrorism as using intimidation and violence, or the threat of violence, in the pursuit of political aims. There can be no doubt that governments everywhere are terrorist organisations (terrorising their employers - the citizens) and it is our duty to oppose them and defeat them. If we don’t stand up for ourselves they will continue to oppress us with intellectual and physical terrorism. Everyone opposing their government will be dismissed as a far right extremist.
And that, of course, tells you exactly who the enemy is.
Dr. Coleman,
I am reaching out to you and your followers, in search of like-minded people in my area, Gainesville Florida, who want to ban together, support one another, as the sheet is quickly hitting the fan. Right now, I haven't one friend or family member who hasn't been vaxd, and believes everything the tv says. Can you help me find higher life forms? Thank You for all your many years of knowledge and wisdom.
Tony Blair create a law around dissent against the government. He said the law would never be used. But why make a law otherwise? And no surprise it's been used in the past few years.
My thoughts at the time, surely this would make voting illegal, by the act of voting for another, in itself would be dissent.
I also remember Robin Cook stating a similar definition of terrorism prior to his death.