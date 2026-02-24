What social credit means to you, and how it will change your lifeVernon ColemanFeb 24, 20263739ShareGo to www.vernoncoleman.comThen to button marked News and ArticlesThank youVernon3739SharePreviousNext
I’m already learning to live with less. I’m changing my spending habits too.
It’s coming and I do not intend to fight it.
I didn’t get a SS card until I was twenty eight years old. Why? Because my parents and their friends taught me that the government was bad and that the SS number would be used against later in time. My parents worked. Used phony SS number their whole life.
I said F all that when I bought my first home. My parents never owned a home. My parents died early as drugs and alcohol did their damage.
One by one, I watched their friends eventually acquire SS numbers. Why?? Well, they needed money and SSI payments and Medicaid, and housing. This ended up being their retirement plan.
I’m watching my brother do this right now. His street life has turned into… “I’m an American citizen and I deserve a retirement, housing, and a monthly check, also food cards. He says it’s his right!
So, I have no intention of fight this system. Eventually, everyone will jump on board. The carrot and the stick will be… do you want eat?? And the answer will always be yes.
The American people will do as they are told.
Planet Auschwitz
A not so brave but Fascist New World
That is what it means.
