The British Government was advised in March 2020 that covid was no more deadly than the flu (see Coming Apocalypse for the proof).

Governments ignored their own experts’ advice, bought doctors and journalists and created a hoax

So what was covid for?

In Feb and March 2020 I defined several reasons for pretending that the annual flu was a deadly new illness

Promote vaccination and compulsory vaccination Kill a lot of old people (to cut pension costs) Get rid of cash (too dirty) and promote digitalisation As part of the depopulation plan To train people to obey and behave and conform (a bit like recycling programmes)

Since then it’s become clear there were other reasons for the fake pandemic:

To destroy health care to kill more people to save money and depopulate To wreck economies to take us to the great reset To make us hate all National politicians so we accept a global government To provide an environment in which stupidity could flourish and truths could be suppressed and truth tellers silenced and demonised To grab more power and get rid of accountability and democracy

Thanks to compliant bought and paid for doctors and journalists and to hired trolls and potty zombies they have been very successful

VC