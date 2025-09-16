When bad things happen globally they are clearly planned by the conspirators.
Consider farming for example
Farmers all over the world are having trouble. Most of them have no idea what is happening.
They’re having trouble with:
Freak manufactured weather conditions
Deliberately destructive taxes
Damaging employment legislation
Freak fires
Outbreaks of unusual infections which lead to mass slaughtering.
It’s happening everywhere.
Globally.
And these things are obviously planned and created to destroy farms. You’d have to be an idiot not see the pattern.
The aim is to destroy farms, push up food prices, force us to eat factory food, force people into twenty minute cities.
And to kill lots of people.
It’s all happening. And it’s happening now
If you say these things you’ll be demonised as a conspiracy theorist.
By the conspirators.
It is very obvious to me as well that what you say is happening. Yet, when you point it out to most people they label you a lunatic or simple minded and some go so far as to cut off all contact. But you know that already.
Agree, is so obvious yet with too many it's not even on their radar
We know what that means when sh1t hits the fan - will be everyone else's fault except them and the government who hate them - Stockholm Syndrome.