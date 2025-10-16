Vernon’s Substack

Proberta
4h

Well Vernon, according to RFK Jr, measles is a FATAL DISEASE.

And parents should vaxxxinate their children with the MMR vaxxine.

Remember when one of the first things Bobby did after being appointed was to fly to Texas to "comfort" the grieving parents of a child who had "died of measles"? And then to assure terrified parents everywhere that:

"The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine” - RFK Jr.

From RFK Jr on his X account:

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1908967854394982414

3 replies
2FollowHim
4h

Problem I see is maybe arrogance, needing to KNOW everything. Since we know measles is not a virus,

then WHAT is measles and how come it 'seems to spread'? (Does it really? How? Why?).

I understood not everybody gets it. We here have agreed (I think) that measles, like polio, is not a virus.

Dr. Sam Bailey found no viruses, could isolate none.

So now what? There was evidence that some needed more Vitamin A. So then they were weakened. But

WHAT infected them?

We don't know enough and the medical community must know to get paid.

1 reply
12 more comments...

