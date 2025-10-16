







Governments and the obedient lapdogs in the mainstream press are currently going through one of their regular campaigns to persuade parents to have their children vaccinated against measles.



There are two sets of figures which the mainstream media never mention. So here are some hidden truths about measles and the measles vaccine. You probably won’t find these figures on the BBC which disapproves of anyone questioning vaccine safety or efficacy. (Remember, the BBC has stated that they would not interview anyone questioning the value of vaccination whether they were ‘right or wrong’. In my view, you won’t ever get the truth out of the BBC, which seems to me to be simply the propaganda unit for corrupt politicians and the drug companies. I believe the BBC should have been closed down years ago and the staff arrested for fraud and for spreading misinformation. It is my opinion that the world would be a healthier place if censors such as the BBC and YouTube didn’t exist.)



First, the number of deaths caused by measles.



This figure is clearly crucial to the argument.



The notifications of measles infections are surprisingly low. In 2023, for example, the number of notifications of measles was 1,619.



And the number of deaths is usually very low indeed.



In 2023, for example, three people died of measles. (Or, rather, since I heartily distrust official figures they died of or with it.) Two of those who died were adults (who may well have been very old) and one was a child who died from a rare type of infection caused by what is called a `defective’measles virus.



Second, we need to know the number of people injured or killed by the measles vaccine. Side effects can be nasty and include seizures (which may affect 1 in 1,000 of those vaccinated), swelling of the brain and fever.



The UK authorities are shy about sharing information about vaccine related deaths (how curious) but, as usual, the Americans are far more forthcoming.



In the decade 2015 to 2025, a total of 620 individual were hospitalised after being given the measles vaccine and in that decade there were 41 deaths caused by the vaccine. Also 244 children were left disabled. (Remember that these figures represent only a tiny percentage of the real total since doctors are reluctant to blame vaccines for anything. Remember too that I believe there may be long term effects of vaccination.)



In the years since 1989, there have been 258 deaths resulting from the measles vaccine.



Since measles is hardly a major killer, I do think that those figures should make everyone sit up and take notice.



Which is more dangerous – measles or the measles vaccine?



And, I repeat, you should remember that only a very tiny percentage of the total number of injuries and deaths caused by any vaccine are actually reported to the authorities. In most cases some other explanation is found. Doctors don’t like reporting vaccine deaths because they might get sued.



Oh, and remember that children who have been vaccinated against measles may still get it.



And there is something else too – there can sometimes be exceptional risks with any vaccine. So, for example, in Syria in 2014 there were 15 child deaths because of an error or accident with the vaccine. Those should still count as measles vaccine deaths – because they were.



As always I am not saying that you should or should not be vaccinated or have a child vaccinated. Everyone should make their own decision based on the available facts. I am just trying to provide figures which are usually ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media. (As I have discovered to my cost, telling the truth and sharing accurate information can be considered tantamount to a crime these days. It won’t be long before it is a crime. There are people who want truth telling to be regarded as a form of terrorism.)



If you want to more about vaccines and vaccination please read my book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying.’ You can find a copy in the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com Joe Biden’s White House wanted the book banned but it is still available.

VC

