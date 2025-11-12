Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
4h

Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. You are a blessing to humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
sue's avatar
sue
4h

A pleasure and an honour to know all this about you, Vernon. So glad you're in the uk (though you may not feel it right now)!

May one day soon you and Donna Antionette live full time in Bilbury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture