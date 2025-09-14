Drug companies like doing experiments on rabbits. They are peaceful animals, unlikely to bite or scratch. And their eyes are big and therefore useful for testing new drugs or cosmetics to see how toxic they are. At one laboratory scientist had to shave rabbits so they could paint chemicals on their skin. (The chemicals were being tested.) To speed things up they dipped the live and conscious rabbits into acid to burn off their fur. The rabbits screamed so much that the scientists had to build sound proofing round the lab. In years to come people will wonder not just what sort of people did experiments on animals but what sort of people we were to let them. Animal experiments are useless and are done merely so that drug companies etc can pretend they are safe to use. It’s a double edged trick. If the animal is harmed they dismiss the experiment as irrelevant, saying animals are different to people. If the animal survives the drug is approved for giving to people. Decades ago I often debated vivisection on TV. But the vivisectors always lost the debates. So they refused to debate with me. Same thing happened with vaccination. But that too was in the last century.

