Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary O'Connor's avatar
Mary O'Connor
2d

Thank you Dr Coleman. I really enjoyed, and appreciated reading your article.

I'm the same age, and worked as a solo practicioner for 46 years.

Your story brought back so many memories ....the quiet hospital hallways at night, the day time comradery.... talking with patients and meeting their families. I always did housecalls too.

My practice unfortunately came to an abrupt end when the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario took away my license Dec 23/2021 because I disputed the Covid narrative.

They said I was a risk to my patients, and to society at large.

Reply
Share
5 replies
thisaintkansas's avatar
thisaintkansas
2d

I don't bother going for 'check ups' at all now. I'm not prepared to tick the box of the NHS to perpetuate the system and to the myth that it cares about my wellbeing.

No 'vaccines' either. I honestly can't understand when so much research is available, how anyone can still fall for the bollocks that most of the general public seems to fall for. Wake up!

Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vernon Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture