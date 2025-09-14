Three experiences taught me to be sceptical about diagnoses made by opticians.
First, I saw an optician who told me I had age related macular degeneration. But not to worry cus she could sell me some pills. Very expensive pills. I didn’t have macular degeneration and didn’t need the damned pills.
Second, an optician told me I had cataracts but not to worry because…Once again I didn’t have cataracts.
Third, an optician tested my visual fields with one of those screens where little lights pop up and you have to spot them. He told me I had a visual fields problem. Now that can be very serious. But I knew he was wrong. So I took out a clean handkerchief and wiped the screen, then asks him to test me again. This time I’d didn’t have a visual fields problem.
Conclusion: always get a second opinion if an optician diagnoses an illness - especially if they can sell you something to help.
VC
Right with you on this. I was told I had a cataract which needed removing. I did nothing. My opthalmologist retired. I saw another one who said I had the possibility of one but nothing to worry about. So I haven't. I'm 81 and wear specs for reading. Dentists are pretty dodgy too!
I have been thinking the same!