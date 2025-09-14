Three experiences taught me to be sceptical about diagnoses made by opticians.

First, I saw an optician who told me I had age related macular degeneration. But not to worry cus she could sell me some pills. Very expensive pills. I didn’t have macular degeneration and didn’t need the damned pills.

Second, an optician told me I had cataracts but not to worry because…Once again I didn’t have cataracts.

Third, an optician tested my visual fields with one of those screens where little lights pop up and you have to spot them. He told me I had a visual fields problem. Now that can be very serious. But I knew he was wrong. So I took out a clean handkerchief and wiped the screen, then asks him to test me again. This time I’d didn’t have a visual fields problem.

Conclusion: always get a second opinion if an optician diagnoses an illness - especially if they can sell you something to help.

VC