Journalists and doctors are queuing up to praise the weight loss injections such as Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy.

We are told they’re the fast route to slenderness as well as helping to slow ageing, prevent cancer, arthritis and many other diseases. Doctors want everyone to have them. Oh, and they help you give up smoking, reverse kidney disease, treat high blood pressure, cut heart attacks and strokes. They’ll probably cure baldness and cut your heating bills.

The side effects are hardly mentioned.

But they seem pretty horrific to me.

There’s a long list in my book The End of Medicine.

And death seems to be one of them.

But it isn’t the side effects that really scare me.

Ozempic and similar drugs work on the brain as mind control substances. They reduce your motivation to do things such as eating. And drinking. And smoking. And having sex. And having a good time. And protesting. And caring.

The conspirators wanting to depopulate the world will love the way they lower libido.

These drugs seem to work by reducing motivation to do things. Perhaps by decreasing dopamine release after you do something enjoyable.

I wouldn’t take any of these for a million pounds, dollars, euros or anything.

I have plenty of faults and weaknesses.

But they’re who I am.

And I don’t want a drug that changes me, thank you very much.

I don’t want to be a zombie.

I don’t want a drug the politicians, the MSM journalists and the medical establishment wants me to take.

Bugger em all.

I want to carry on being a cantankerous old buffer.

VC