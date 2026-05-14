







Dr Vernon Coleman







It has recently been announced that women are no longer living noticeably longer than men. Gosh, what a surprise. I first warned that this would happen in 2001 (a quarter of a century ago). It wasn’t a difficult prediction to make. The article below first appeared in my book `How to Live Longer’ which was initially published in 2001. A new edition of the book is available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com





Women in developed countries can, on average, currently expect to live up to ten years longer than men.



That’s a fact.



The oldest person in recorded history was a woman, Mme Jeanne Calment, who died at the age of 122 in 1997.



That’s a fact.



Nine times as many women as men live to celebrate their 100th birthday.



That’s a fact.



Men aged 55 to 64 are twice as likely as women of the same age to die from accidents or heart disease and four times as likely to commit suicide.



That’s a fact.



It is widely believed that women live longer than men because of some genetic superiority. Indeed, most people believe that women have always lived longer than men.



Those are myths.



Up until the early part of the 20th century, life expectancy for men was pretty much the same as life expectancy for women.



The fact is that the difference only developed during the 20th century.



And I believe that the difference can be easily explained. The fact that women now live longer than men has nothing whatsoever to do with genetics or hormones. It is all down to lifestyle.



Here are the reasons why men now tend to die sooner than women.



1. For most of the 20th century the average man pushed himself much harder than the average woman did. There were exceptions among both sexes, of course, but on the whole, men felt that they had to drive themselves hard in order to ‘succeed’. (The definition of ‘success’ has varied from community to community.) The resultant high stress levels have helped produce a high incidence of heart disease and have damaged the immune systems of millions of men – thereby making vast numbers of men exceptionally vulnerable to many varieties of cancer.



2. Smoking has, for decades, been very much a ‘male’ habit. For most of the 20th century the number of male smokers far exceeded the number of female smokers. It was the popularity of smoking among men which partly explained the higher incidence of heart disease and some common cancers among men.



3. Throughout the 20th century men were more likely than women to eat too much and more likely to eat the wrong (often high fat content) foods. Women tended to be more conscious of the advantages of healthy eating than have men. In addition, women have traditionally been much more conscious of their size than have men, and slimming clubs have always been more popular with women than with men.



4. For the first three quarters of the 20th century, most of the financial worries within a marriage were shouldered by the man. Many women never saw their husband’s pay packet or bank details. A remarkable number of women never even knew how much their husbands earned. Worrying about money is one of the commonest stresses – and is particularly likely to result in ill health.



5. Generally speaking, men have been woefully unwilling to be on the lookout for – and aware – of abnormalities affecting their bodies. For decades women have routinely examined their own bodies – looking for abnormalities or early signs of developing disease. Men, on the other hand, have traditionally been unwilling to do this. Vast amounts of money have been spent teaching women how to examine their own breasts (in order to spot breast cancer). Virtually nothing has been spent teaching men how to examine their testicles (in order to spot cancer of the testes).



Women have been much more enthusiastic about learning the rudiments of self help. Far more women than men are knowledgeable about alternative medicine. In addition, women have learnt to be more willing to seek help from a health care professional when they have found symptoms or signs which might indicate an underlying health problem. Why are women so much more comfortable with seeking medical advice than men? I suspect the explanation is simple. Women who get pregnant are accustomed to seeking medical help during their pregnant years. And it is usually the mother (rather than the father) who takes sick children along to the doctor’s surgery.



6. Doctors are a major cause of sickness in our modern society but there are times when their help can be lifesaving for the sooner an individual seeks medical advice the greater likelihood that the doctor can deal with the problem satisfactorily. To all this must be added the fact that doctors have, for years, concentrated medical resources on health problems exclusively affecting women (such as cervical cancer and breast cancer) and virtually ignored health problems (such as prostate cancer) exclusively affecting men.



7. Alcohol was, for most the 20th century, a ‘man thing’. Alcoholism – and alcohol induced damage – used to be much commoner among men than women. The female body is more susceptible to alcohol but excessive drinking has traditionally been something much more likely to affect men than women.



8. Workaholism was almost exclusively a male problem for the greater part of the 20th century. Driven by ambition, competitiveness and a need to succeed, millions of men pushed themselves to the limit and beyond. Many men have died – or become chronic invalids – because of their workaholism.



9. Throughout the 20th century men have, generally speaking, been unwilling to talk to anyone about their problems. A man may joke with his best friend, or talk to him about his boss, his favourite football team or his car, but he is unlikely to open his heart, or to be prepared to share his innermost feelings. The average woman, on the other hand, does not have so much difficulty in opening up her heart and sharing her fears, hopes and aspirations with her best friend. Sharing personal fears is a good way of reducing the damage fears can do. The average man bottles up his fears and his worries – allowing those fears and worries to do a great deal of damage. By sharing her fears, the average woman dramatically reduces the damage that is done.



10. When men take exercise it tends to be physically combative and potentially damaging. Football, for example, is likely to result in all sorts of physical injuries. The exercise men take also tends to be competitive in nature. So, for example, when men play golf or squash they are often determined to win. The result of all this is that when men take exercise it is likely to prove physically and mentally damaging. Feminine types of activity, on the other hand, tend to be gentler and less competitive. Women attend keep fit classes or aerobic classes or go dancing. They benefit from their exercise programmes.



Why Women Won’t Live More Than Men In The Future

The difference in life expectation between men and women will not continue far into the 21st century. This is not because men are going to live longer but because women are going to die sooner.



(In fact, since I wrote the first edition of this book a decade and a half ago there has been an equalling of life expectancies among men and women.)



I base this prediction on simple observations.



1. The number of women who smoke cigarettes is rising dramatically. Visit any large town, find yourself a convenient seat, and watch the young people go by. You will soon notice that smoking is now much commoner among young girls than it is among young boys. The statistical evidence supports this simple observation.



2. The incidence of alcoholism among women is rising too. A few decades ago, it was rare to find a woman who had wrecked her life and her health with alcohol. Today it is commonplace.



3. Increasing numbers of women have been suckered by the women’s liberation movement into believing that they owe it to themselves and their ‘sisters’ to take a more masculine attitude to life. Modern women have demanded, and have taken, the same sort of damaging stresses as were endured by men throughout the 20th century. Many women seem more aggressive and more ‘masculine’ than men. The incidence of stress related disorders among women is going to rocket in the next generation or two.



4. Women are taking their exercise more seriously too – they have become more competitive and they push themselves harder when they are allegedly relaxing.



5. As women take an increasingly masculine approach to life so they abandon their traditional, health giving relationships with their female friends. Many women now feel that it is somehow ‘beneath them’ to need to share their fears, their feelings and their weak moments with other women. Women are making themselves tougher and more self-sufficient. The effect on their health will be bad.



Could Men Live As Long As Women?

In the next few decades we will see a dramatic fall in the difference between male and female life expectancies.



This will come about not because men are living longer but because women are dying earlier.



However, men could live longer if they chose to.



Here are my tips for any man wanting to live longer:



1. Don’t smoke. Few things are more deadly than tobacco smoke.



2. Learn to be aware of your body. If you notice a change, do not delay but visit your doctor straight away. And then make sure you obtain all the information you can about any health problem before assessing proposed tests and treatment programmes.



3. Learn as much as you can about health care. Learn a little about nutrition. Know how to treat yourself. If you have a specific health problem read books about it – so that you know as much as possible about the problem affecting your health. Be prepared to seek medical help if you need it – however inconvenient or embarrassing it might be.



4. Take regular, gentle, non-competitive exercise. Don’t push yourself too hard.



5. Learn to share your fears, your hopes, your disappointments, your ambitions and your feelings in general. Find a friend to whom you can talk about your most innermost thoughts. For most men the best and most sympathetic listener will be a woman rather than another man. Learn to talk to your wife or your partner, and don’t be afraid to open your heart and share your feelings.



6. Drink alcohol in moderation. One or two glasses of wine a day might well help you stay healthy. More will kill you.



7. Get a life. Find interests outside your work. Don’t allow yourself to be suckered into putting all your energy into earning money. Relatively few workaholics get rich. But many workaholics die young.



8. Learn to eat in a healthy way. Eat more fruit and vegetables. Cut out meat. Avoid fatty foods.



9. Learn to relax. Learn to rest. Take time out. Give your body a chance to recover from the daily grind.



NOTE

This essay was taken from How to Live Longer by Vernon Coleman. The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman May 2026