1 You distrust large organisations such as as the UN, the EU, the IMF, the WHO and the World Bank
2 You don’t want a digital currency and prefer cash
3 You loathe central banks
4 You believe in free speech
5 You distrust the main stream media
6 You think global warming is a scam
7 You regard net zero as a dangerous idea
8 You don’t think you get good value for the taxes you pay
9 You are proud of your country’s history and culture
10 You own more than one pair of shoes
If you agree with one or more of these statements you are a member of the far, extreme, hard right.
VC
www.vernoncoleman.com
And if we agree with and subscribe to Vernon's Substack.🙂
Thank you. Be well!
And proud of it.