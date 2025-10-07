1 You distrust large organisations such as as the UN, the EU, the IMF, the WHO and the World Bank

2 You don’t want a digital currency and prefer cash

3 You loathe central banks

4 You believe in free speech

5 You distrust the main stream media

6 You think global warming is a scam

7 You regard net zero as a dangerous idea

8 You don’t think you get good value for the taxes you pay

9 You are proud of your country’s history and culture

10 You own more than one pair of shoes

If you agree with one or more of these statements you are a member of the far, extreme, hard right.

VC

www.vernoncoleman.com