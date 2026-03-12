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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
2d

Dear Vernon

Please included on here the exact URL to your article, to make it easy for your followers to read.

I send you my love, old friend

Mark

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Dcalfe's avatar
Dcalfe
2d

I read this and felt that familiar modern sensation: the authorities have found a way to turn something instinctively repulsive into a “sustainable innovation.” Apparently dissolving human bodies in a chemical vat—branded with the reassuringly clinical term Alkaline Hydrolysis—is now supposed to be celebrated as enlightened environmentalism. Silly me. I still thought human remains were entitled to something vaguely resembling dignity, not a discharge permit. But then again, this is the same policy culture that proudly normalized Medical Assistance in Dying. So perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. Once a society becomes comfortable bureaucratizing death, it was probably inevitable that it would eventually industrialize the disposal of the dead as well. Efficiency, after all, is everything! First the state helps you die. Then it dissolves you into a coffee-coloured liquid and sends you politely down the municipal plumbing—while assuring the public it’s all very green. Progress, apparently, now comes with a drain.

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