







I’ve just finished writing a new book which has taken me years of research, study and lateral thinking to prepare. Treat yourself, or give a copy to someone you love even more. It’s published today and easy to wrap.



`Vernon Coleman’s Encyclopaedia contains the best part of a thousand entries, is 343 pages long and available as a paperback and a hard cover at the lowest possible price. It is over 100,000 words long. The subtitle is `The Independent Thinker’s Guide to the 21st Century and Beyond’ and approximately 750 cups of strong black coffee were involved in its writing. The book is full of `Hey, listen to this!’ entries but, sadly, quite unsuitable for the woke and the humourless who would doubtless be more at ease with Walter Wallkarpet’s two part `Treatise on Shagpile Carpeting’ or Abit Bloted’s autobiography `Fifty Years of Bloating and its Consequences’.



Here’s the preface:



`Short-changed by an inadequate school, college or university education? Worry no more. I have laboured hard and long to ensure that this admittedly rather personal encyclopaedia contains pretty well everything I think you need to know in order to consider yourself educated and informed, healthy, popular, wise and successful. Read this book and you will become a perfectly rounded person with hardly any effort and no painful injections. If, perchance, it does none of those things then I hope that it entertains and amuses you.’

Vernon Coleman



Paperback and hard cover versions of `Vernon Coleman’s Encyclopaedia’ are available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Warning: If you buy one to give to a friend, relative or someone you want to impress, you will, after taking a peek inside, have to buy another copy for yourself.



Copyright Vernon Coleman December 2025