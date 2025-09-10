I’ve been writing about medicine, drugs, drug companies and vaccines since the 1960s and my first book about the corrupt relationship between the medical establishment and the drug industry was published in 1975, and launched the distrust of both. Ironically the bbc made a programme about the book!

In the 1980s it was clear that AIDS was being exaggerated to create global fear. It was the forerunner of the covid fraud (or hoax as I called it in Feb 2020). I called the AIDS fraud too, by exposing the facts, and the scaremongering had to stop.I was vilified for that, of course, by an enraged establishment. And in the years after that I exposed one false scare after another.

In the spring of 2020 I warned that we would be destroyed not solely by governments, doctors, journalists etc but by the zombies -people accepting what was happening but not daring to say or do anything.

The zombies have bred and instead of nations of strong men and women we have nations of entitled trolls fussing over small irrelevances, introducing their own small pseudosciences, rolling up their sleeves for endless vaccinations and ignoring the important issues.

The zombies and trolls are as big a threat as the medical establishment, the crooked governments, the evil drug industry, the bankers and the media.

Unless we defeat the zombies and trolls, the inevitable result will be defeat for humanity and a stumble into the Great Reset with global digitalisation the end for those of us remaining.

I hope to deal with the big issues and the way the trolls are weakening our chances in the days and weeks ahead.

Everything that is happening is deliberate. There are no accidents.

Distrust the government. Avoid mass media. Fight the lies.

And remember you’re not alone.

VC

Still an old man and still in a chair

PS

My website is temporarily a bit out of action again. Again. You can look at stuff but I can’t add new stuff.